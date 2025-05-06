VPG Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

First Fiscal Quarter Highlights (comparisons are to the comparable period a year ago):



Revenues of $71.7 million decreased 11.2%.

Gross profit margin was 37.7%, as compared to 43.4%.

Adjusted gross profit margin* was 38.3%, as compared to 43.4%.

Operating margin was (0.1%), as compared to 8.6%.

Adjusted operating margin* was 1.1%, as compared to 10.0%.

Diluted net loss per share of $(0.07) compared to $0.44.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.04 compared to $0.42.

EBITDA* was $3.3 million with an EBITDA margin* of 4.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $5.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 7.2%. Cash from Operating Activities was $5.3 million with Adjusted Free Cash Flow* of $3.7 million.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "Despite the continuing challenging business environment, we achieved the second consecutive quarter of book-to-bill over 1.00. Total orders of $74.4 million grew 2.7% sequentially and resulted in a book-to-bill of 1.04, as our Sensors and Measurement Systems reporting segments recorded book-to-bill ratios above 1.00. As the global economy faces increasing volatility due to rapidly changing tariff and trade policies, we believe our manufacturing footprint and strategy position us to navigate the direct impacts of these policies. We continue to focus on our business development growth initiatives, and are pleased with the progress thus far in our humanoid robot opportunities, among others."

Mr. Shoshani said: "Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, we achieved comparable adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, and EBITDA on lower revenue levels. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow provide us with a solid foundation to proactively implement our long-term growth and cost-efficiency strategies."

First Fiscal Quarter Financial Trends:

The Company's first fiscal quarter 2025 net loss attributable to VPG stockholders was $0.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $5.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2024.

The first fiscal quarter 2025 adjusted net earnings* were $0.5 million, or $0.04 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.42 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the first fiscal quarter of 2024.

Segment Performance:

The Sensors segment revenue of $27.1 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 8.0% from $29.4 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. Sequentially, revenue increased 5.1% compared to $25.8 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement and Other markets, and lower sales of strain gages in our Other markets. Sequentially, the increase primarily reflected higher sales of strain gages and precision resistors in the Test and Measurement market.

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment was 30.1% for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin decreased compared to 36.5% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and 32.0% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Adjusted for $0.2 million in start-up costs related to manufacturing consolidations, adjusted gross margin* was 30.8% in the first fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume, unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates, and inventory reduction. Sequentially, the lower adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to higher one-time fixed costs and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates, which were partially offset by an increase in volume.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenue of $26.4 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 8.3% compared to $28.8 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and was 2.7% higher than $25.7 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to lower sales in the Industrial Weighing and Transportation markets, as well as in our Other markets. Sequentially, the increase in revenues was primarily attributable to higher sales in the Transportation and General Industrial markets, which offset lower revenue in the Industrial Weighing and Other markets.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 36.8% for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, which decreased compared to 39.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and increased from 34.1% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Adjusted for $0.3 million in start-up costs related to new product introductions, adjusted gross margin* was 37.8% in the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume, partially offset by the effect of cost reduction programs. The sequential increase in gross profit margin primarily reflected higher sales and the effect of our cost reduction programs.

The Measurement Systems segment revenue of $18.2 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 19.0% year-over-year from $22.5 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and was 13.8% lower than $21.2 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenue in the Steel, AMS, and Other markets, which was partially offset by higher sales in the Transportation market. Sequentially, the decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower sales in the Steel market and lower sales of Diversified Technical Systems Inc. ("DTS") products in the Avionics, Military and Space market.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 50.3%, compared to 58.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, and 50.9% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross margin* for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024, after adjusting for purchasing accounting impacts related to Nokra acquisition, was 51.2%. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix. The sequentially lower adjusted gross profit margin* primarily reflected lower volume.

Near-Term Outlook

“Given our backlog and the current market conditions, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $70 million to $76 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2025, at constant first fiscal quarter 2025 foreign currency exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

We define“adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the Nokra acquisition and start-up costs. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs, acquisition costs, and restructuring costs and severance costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, and foreign currency exchange gains and losses.

"Adjusted free cash flow" for the first fiscal quarter of 2025 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($5.3 million) in excess of capital expenditures ($1.5 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.0 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG's financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

