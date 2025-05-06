VPG Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results
|VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Fiscal quarter ended
|March 29, 2025
|March 30, 2024
|Net revenues
|$
|71,741
|$
|80,783
|Costs of products sold
|44,696
|45,689
|Gross profit
|27,045
|35,094
|Gross profit margin
|37.7
|%
|43.4
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|26,710
|27,394
|Restructuring costs
|395
|782
|Operating (loss) income
|(60
|)
|6,918
|Operating margin
|(1.0)
|%
|8.6
|%
|Other (expense) income :
|Interest expense
|(550
|)
|(628
|)
|Other
|(677
|)
|1,860
|Other (expense) income
|(1,227
|)
|1,232
|(Loss) Income before taxes
|(1,287
|)
|8,150
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(332
|)
|2,318
|Net (loss) earnings
|(955
|)
|5,832
|Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(13
|)
|(59
|)
|Net (loss) earnings attributable to VPG stockholders
|$
|(942
|)
|$
|5,891
|Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.44
|Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.44
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|13,257
|13,405
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|13,257
|13,468
|VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|March 29, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|83,892
|$
|79,272
|Accounts receivable, net
|50,241
|51,200
|Inventories:
|Raw materials
|32,413
|33,013
|Work in process
|29,444
|27,187
|Finished goods
|22,079
|23,960
|Inventories, net
|83,936
|84,160
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|18,129
|17,088
|Assets held for sale
|5,229
|5,229
|Total current assets
|241,427
|236,949
|Property and equipment:
|Land
|2,349
|2,316
|Buildings and improvements
|77,690
|68,125
|Machinery and equipment
|134,666
|132,938
|Software
|10,434
|10,351
|Construction in progress
|2,096
|11,246
|Accumulated depreciation
|(149,240
|)
|(145,475
|)
|Property and equipment, net
|77,995
|79,501
|Goodwill
|46,928
|46,819
|Intangible assets, net
|40,908
|41,815
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|23,681
|24,316
|Other assets
|22,902
|21,535
|Total assets
|$
|453,841
|$
|450,935
|VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|March 29, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|9,757
|$
|9,890
|Payroll and related expenses
|18,219
|18,546
|Other accrued expenses
|21,348
|19,725
|Income taxes
|71
|880
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|4,114
|3,998
|Total current liabilities
|53,509
|53,039
|Long-term debt
|31,479
|31,441
|Deferred income taxes
|3,811
|3,779
|Operating lease liabilities
|19,134
|19,928
|Other liabilities
|14,099
|14,193
|Accrued pension and other postretirement costs
|6,794
|6,695
|Total liabilities
|128,826
|129,075
|Equity:
|Common stock
|1,338
|1,336
|Class B convertible common stock
|103
|103
|Treasury stock
|(25,335
|)
|(25,335
|)
|Capital in excess of par value
|203,071
|202,783
|Retained earnings
|191,035
|191,977
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(45,224
|)
|(48,897
|)
|Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
|324,988
|321,967
|Noncontrolling interests
|27
|(107
|)
|Total equity
|325,015
|321,860
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|453,841
|$
|450,935
|VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
|Three Fiscal Months Ended
|March 29, 2025
|March 30, 2024
|Operating activities
|Net (loss) earnings
|$
|(955
|)
|$
|5,832
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,035
|3,943
|Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment
|-
|(149
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|545
|661
|Inventory write-offs for obsolescence
|800
|582
|Deferred income taxes
|(489
|)
|44
|Foreign currency impacts and other items
|478
|(2,253
|)
|Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,823
|3,086
|Inventories
|227
|(2,887
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(848
|)
|(1,766
|)
|Trade accounts payable
|253
|67
|Other current liabilities
|292
|242
|Other non-current assets and liabilities, net
|(841
|)
|(792
|)
|Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net
|(71
|)
|(205
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|5,249
|6,405
|Investing activities
|Capital expenditures
|(1,507
|)
|(2,573
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|-
|341
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,507
|)
|(2,232
|)
|Financing activities
|Purchase of treasury stock
|-
|(2,755
|)
|Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|147
|(32
|)
|Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements
|(256
|)
|(858
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(109
|)
|(3,645
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|987
|(1,477
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|4,620
|(949
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|79,272
|83,965
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|83,892
|$
|83,016
|Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:
|Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid
|$
|454
|$
|1,480
|Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions:
|Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid
|$
|-
|15
|VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
|Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
|Gross Profit
|Operating Income
|Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders
|Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per share
|Three months ended
| March 29,
2025
| March 30,
2024
| March 29,
2025
| March 30,
2024
| March 29,
2025
| March 30,
2024
| March 29,
2025
| March 30,
2024
|As reported - GAAP
|$
|27,045
|$
|35,094
|$
|(60
|)
|$
|6,918
|$
|(942
|)
|$
|5,891
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.44
|As reported - GAAP Margins
|37.7
|%
|43.4
|%
|(0.1) %
|8.6
|%
|Start-up costs
|463
|-
|463
|-
|463
|-
|0.03
|-
|Restructuring costs
|-
|-
|395
|782
|395
|782
|0.03
|0.06
|Severance cost
|-
|-
|-
|347
|-
|347
|-
|0.03
|Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|972
|(1,589
|)
|0.07
|(0.12
|)
|Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items
|-
|-
|-
|-
|420
|(238
|)
|0.03
|(0.01
|)
|As Adjusted - Non GAAP
|$
|27,508
|$
|35,094
|$
|798
|$
|8,047
|$
|468
|$
|5,669
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.42
|As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins
|38.3
|%
|43.4
|%
|1.1
|%
|10.0
|%
|VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
|Fiscal quarter ended
|March 29, 2025
|March 30, 2024
|December 31, 2024
|Sensors
|As reported - GAAP
|$
|8,146
|$
|10,732
|$
|8,229
|As reported - GAAP Margins
|30.1
|%
|36.5
|%
|32.0
|%
|Start-up costs
|187
|-
|-
|As Adjusted - Non GAAP
|$
|8,333
|$
|10,732
|$
|8,229
|As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins
|30.8
|%
|36.5
|%
|32.0
|%
|Weighing Solutions
|As reported - GAAP
|$
|9,717
|$
|11,266
|$
|8,778
|As reported - GAAP Margins
|36.8
|%
|39.1
|%
|34.1
|%
|Start-up costs
|276
|-
|-
|As Adjusted - Non GAAP
|$
|9,993
|$
|11,266
|$
|8,778
|As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins
|37.8
|%
|39.1
|%
|34.1
|%
|Measurement Systems
|As reported - GAAP
|$
|9,182
|$
|13,094
|$
|10,764
|As reported - GAAP Margins
|50.3
|%
|58.1
|%
|50.9
|%
|Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments
|-
|-
|79
|As Adjusted - Non GAAP
|$
|9,182
|$
|13,094
|$
|10,843
|As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins
|50.3
|%
|58.1
|%
|51.2
|%
|VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
|Fiscal quarter ended
|March 29, 2025
|March 30, 2024
|December 31, 2024
|Net (loss) earnings attributable to VPG stockholders
|$
|(942
|)
|$
|5,891
|$
|768
|Interest Expense
|550
|628
|587
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(332
|)
|2,318
|1,222
|Depreciation
|3,056
|3,016
|3,026
|Amortization
|979
|927
|1,007
|EBITDA
|3,311
|$
|12,780
|$
|6,610
|EBITDA MARGIN
|4.6
|%
|15.8
|%
|9.1
|%
|Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles
|-
|-
|-
|Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments
|-
|-
|79
|Acquisition costs
|-
|-
|101
|Restructuring costs
|395
|782
|198
|Severance cost
|-
|347
|-
|Start-up costs
|463
|-
|-
|Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)
|972
|(1,589
|)
|(1,913
|)
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|$
|5,141
|$
|12,320
|$
|5,075
|ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
|7.2
|%
|15.3
|%
|7.0
|%
