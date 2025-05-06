Buzz Black Joins AXOM Partners As Partner, Strengthening The Firm's Enterprise Software, Cybersecurity, And AI M&A Advisory Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology-focused investment bank AXOM Partners, announced today that Buzz Black has joined the firm as a Partner. Buzz, who joins AXOM from Morgan Stanley, brings over a decade of software-focused investment banking expertise. Buzz has advised on more than $35 billion in transaction volume across enterprise software, cybersecurity, AI, and broader technology.

Buzz's experience spans roles as a senior advisor and leader with Morgan Stanley's technology investment banking team in Menlo Park, software M&A advisory at Evercore, and technology investment banking at BofA Securities. Buzz has advised a broad array of public companies, private equity firms, and private venture-backed disruptors on landmark transactions. Notably, Buzz recently advised Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners on their $8.4 billion acquisition of Smartsheet, KKR on its $4.8 billion acquisition of Instructure, and significant cross-border transactions including advising Wind River on its $3.5 billion sale to Aptiv and Pathwire on its $1.9 billion sale to Sinch.

"We're thrilled to welcome Buzz to AXOM," said Brandon Hightower, co-founder and Partner at AXOM Partners. "Yes, Buzz's background and skills are elite, as our clients would expect. But his excitement for the game – building relationships and earning the right to give prescient advice in high-stakes situations – is what sets Buzz apart. Clients will see Buzz as relentless in pursuing the best outcomes for them day in and day out."

Alan Bressers, co-founder and Partner, added, "Buzz is an exceptional advisor and strategist whose relationships and insight into the future of software will significantly enhance our firm's capabilities. His decision to join AXOM and build with us reflects our firm's growing momentum and position as a leading advisor to technology companies."

Former clients are excited about Buzz's addition to AXOM. Will Conway, former CEO of Pathwire, said, "Buzz guided Pathwire through a pivotal sale with unflappable judgment and creativity. He balanced strategic vision with hands‐on execution, delivering an outcome that exceeded our expectations. He gives excellent advice, has unparalleled stamina, and knows how to have fun and bring a steady presence to stressful and high-stakes situations. AXOM's clients are fortunate to have him in their corner."

Buzz remarked, "AXOM's vision, expertise, and focus perfectly align with the direction I see the industry headed. Software and AI are reshaping every market, and AXOM is uniquely positioned to lead clients through this transformation. I'm thrilled to join the team as we work to build the preeminent advisory firm for this next era of technology."

Buzz will be based in and lead AXOM's San Francisco office alongside Alan Bressers. The San Francisco office continues to grow as AXOM recently welcomed Thomas Kim as a Vice President. Thomas joins AXOM from William Blair, where he helped lead multiple advisory assignments in the technology sector.

About AXOM Partners

AXOM Partners is a premier technology-focused investment bank that provides strategic mergers and acquisitions and capital raising advisory services. AXOM delivers bespoke, world-class, strategic advice with best-in-class transaction execution. Since its launch in September 2023, AXOM has advised on more than a dozen advisory assignments, including several AI-related transactions, such as Rockset's sale to OpenAI, OctoAI's sale to NVIDIA, Yokoy's sale to Travelperk, Voyage AI's sale to MongoDB, Eppo's sale to Datadog, and Census' sale to Fivetran. AXOM has offices in San Francisco, California and in Lehi, Utah.

