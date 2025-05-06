Arabian Desert Safari: Leading Dubai Tour Company Announces Launch Of Premium Desert Safari Package

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Arabian Desert Safari, a leading Dubai company specialising in eco-friendly, luxury, and thrill tours, is excited to announce the launch of its premium Desert Safari Dubai package. This package features the perfect blend of adventure, culture, and luxury, making it the ideal day out for families, couples, and those looking for an unforgettable experience.



With a range of popular desert safari packages, including the Evening Desert Safari and Deluxe Overnight option, Arabian Desert Safari partners exciting activities, such as dune bashing, sandboarding, and camel rides with live entertainment and cultural experiences like henna painting and Arabic coffee, to provide an exceptional, immersive experience. The tour company's new premium 6-hour premium Desert Safari package provides a luxurious and exclusive adventure, perfect for those who want the ultimate comfort, privacy, and personalised service while experiencing the stunning golden dunes of Dubai's desert.



“We have just launched our premium UAE Desert Safari package,” said a spokesperson for Arabian Desert Safari.“With an exhilarating dune buggy ride, VIP tent, more entertainment shows and a selection of unforgettable cultural experiences, we capture the beauty of the desert while offering an extraordinary experience.”



Arabian Desert Safari's new Premium Desert Safari offers a luxury VIP experience that delivers the traditional Emirati culture in a peaceful desert setting. From a personal pick-up and drop-off service to a 5-star buffet dinner with live cooking stations and a premium Bedouin-style lounge with sofas, cushions, and private service, the Premium Desert Safari is the ultimate desert experience. The package also includes:



Thrilling Activities: Dune bashing, camel riding, sandboarding, quad biking (optional), and a falconry display (optional).

Cultural Immersion: Traditional Arabian entertainment (belly dancing, Tanoura dance show, henna painting, shisha) and a lavish dinner with a variety of traditional Emirati and international dishes. Luxurious Amenities: Comfortable transportation, experienced drivers and guides, along with an overnight stay in a traditional Arabian tent (optional).

Some of Arabian Desert Safari's additional Dubai Desert packages include:



Evening Desert Safari Dubai : Offering a gorgeous sunset stop, a 4×4 pick up and drop, dune bashing, sand boarding, refreshment in high dunes, dune drive towards camp, souvenir stops, short camel ride, live performances (belly dances, fire show, Tanoura dance) and bbq buffet with veg and non-veg options.



Morning Desert Safari : For those interested in catching the stunning desert sunrise and escaping the rush of the city, Arabian Desert Safari's Morning Desert Safari includes a private pick-up and drop-off, dune bashing, sand boarding, refreshment, and a long and camel ride, with the additional options of quad bike or dune buggy rental.



Overnight Desert Safari : The Overnight Desert Safari Dubai offers an unforgettable evening exploring the dunes and enjoying the tranquillity of the desert. This package includes a BBQ dinner and live entertainment, followed by a sleep under a starlit sky in a traditional Bedouin-style desert camp and waking up to the fresh desert air, a beautiful sunrise, and a light breakfast before returning to the city.



Dune Buggy Dubai : Arabian Desert Safari's Dune Buggy Dubai package is an adrenaline-fuelled experience ideal for those looking for adventure. The package includes a 4×4 pick and drop, 30 mins self-ride on a dune buggy, essential dune buggy equipment and safety guidance, dune bashing, sand boarding, sunset stop, refreshment in high dunes, dune drive towards camp, souvenir stops, short camel ride, live performances (belly dances, fire show, Tanoura dance) and a BBQ buffet with veg and non-veg options.



With a team of expert guides, modern vehicles, and easy booking, Arabian Desert Safari has earned a 5-star reputation for delivering the best Desert Safari Dubai experiences with the company's range of carefully designed desert safari packages.



Arabian Desert Safari encourages families, couples and thrill seekers searching for an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city to experience a memorable Dubai Desert Safari to book via the company's website today.



About Arabian Desert Safari



Arabian Desert Safari offers the best eco-friendly, luxury and thrill tours that guarantee fun for all ages. With a team of experts and highly experienced senior tour guides, industry-leading health and safety standards, and a personalised service, Arabian Desert Safari is dedicated to enriching every customer's experience.



