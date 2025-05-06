PM Modi Cancelled Kashmir Visit After Getting Intel 3 Days Before Pahalgam Attack, Claims Kharge BJP Hits Back

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his visit to Kashmir three days before the Pahalgam terror attack after receiving an intelligence report on a possibility of the same, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Tuesday.

Addressing a 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Jharkhand, Kharge pointed his fingers towards the government's handling of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, asking the government why it did not take appropriate measures despite having intelligence about a possible terror attack in Kashmir.

“I have received information that three days before the attack, an intelligence report was sent to Prime Minister Modi, and based on that, he cancelled his program to visit Kashmir. I also read this in a newspaper,” Kharge alleged.

“If intelligence could warn that it wasn't safe for you (the PM) to go there, why didn't you take proper steps to protect the tourists and civilians,” he asked.

The Congress President asked why nothing was done by the government even when it had intelligence inputs regarding the attack.

| 'Penalise Pakistan...': Congress Working Committee urges govt over Pahalgam attack

“A major terrorist attack took place in the country on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. There was an intelligence failure; the government has acknowledged it and said they will resolve it. But if they were aware of it, then why wasn't anything done,” he said.

Mallikarjun Kharge further said that they are standing with the government in whatever decision it takes against Pakistan.

“We have already stated that whatever strong decisions the government takes against Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, we will stand with the government. Because this is a matter of national security. The country comes first; everything else is secondary. We have made sacrifices for this nation,” the veteran politician said.

BJP hits back at Kharge's remarks, calls him 'modern-day Mir Jaffar'

Slamming Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP leader called his statement 'treacherous' and labelled him as 'modern-day Mir Jaffar'.

“He has made treacherous statements similar to a modern-day Mir Jaffar. His toxic, baseless, unfounded rant against the Prime Minister is most deplorable and condemnable, and Mr. Kharge's remarks are unpardonable, indefensible, and cannot be forgiven,” BJP leader CR Kesavan said.

| Pakistan faces heat at UNSC over Pahalgam attack, 'missile tests escalatory'| Why BJP leader Ravinder Raina faces flak for snow reel with soldiers

He demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress leader.

“Everybody demands an unconditional apology from him, and he should also come clean on what kind of inputs he received to make such outrageous remarks.”

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack , in which 26 people were killed.

Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.