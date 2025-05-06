Dubai Aviation Unveils New Brand Identity

Dhaka: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has unveiled its new corporate identity, marking the start of a fresh chapter for the organization. The rebranding is part of a broader strategy to modernize the DCAA's image and better reflect Dubai's status as a global aviation hub.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the DCAA, explained that the new identity carries the message:“Returning to the Beginnings with New Horizons.” He said this idea brings together the past and the future. It shows respect for DCAA's history, while also looking ahead to new goals and global growth in aviation.

The DCAA was first set up in the 1970s, and the new identity reminds people of those early days. At the same time, it shows that the DCAA is now focused on being more creative and leading in civil aviation - one of the most important parts of Dubai's economy.

The new look includes a special design using traditional Arabic writing, inspired by the old nameplate used in the 1970s. The design mixes classic and modern styles to reflect DCAA's journey. It also uses matching colors, patterns, fonts, and symbols that will appear across websites, social media, and official documents.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the DCAA, said the new identity shows the Authority's goal to build a strong and forward-thinking workplace. He said it also respects the DCAA's long history and strong roots. With this new image, the DCAA wants to make its communications more clear and united, showing where the organization is heading in the future.

The updated identity will help the DCAA speak with one clear voice across all platforms. It also strengthens DCAA's role as a leading government authority, focused on quality, innovation, and excellence - all in line with Dubai's big vision for the future of civil aviation.

