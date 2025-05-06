403
Tesla Sales See Major Downturn Despite Continent's EV Growth
(MENAFN) Despite a robust 28 percent surge in overall fully electric vehicle sales across Europe in the first four months of the year, Tesla has experienced a significant downturn, with its sales plummeting by 37.2 percent, as reported by media sources on Monday.
The decline is particularly stark in certain markets. In Sweden, Tesla's sales have plummeted by 81 percent, reaching their lowest point in almost three years, according to the report.
Data from the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (ANFAC) reveals a substantial 36 percent year-over-year drop in Tesla's new car sales in Spain for April, with only 571 vehicles sold.
This poor sales performance in Europe for the electric vehicle giant comes amidst reports suggesting that some consumers are protesting CEO Elon Musk's association with the U.S. President, whose tariffs have been cited as contributing to global economic uncertainty. Furthermore, a TechCrunch report indicates a growing trend among European consumers to purchase electric vehicles from Chinese manufacturers, including BYD, a direct competitor to Tesla.
