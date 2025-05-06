Thought Technology Ltd. Continues Its Tradition Of Supporting The AAPB Conference With World-Class Biofeedback Solutions And A Poker-Themed Exhibitor Demo

At this year's event, Thought Technology will spotlight how its products can be used in settings where group dynamics play a role, such as family therapy sessions, couples counselling and team building activities, providing a way to strengthen the group by harnessing each individual's physiology. They'll have a bit of fun with this concept on Saturday, May 17th, when they will host a Texas Hold'em themed exhibitor demo. This engaging demonstration will illustrate how one's physiology can reveal their thoughts and emotions.

While seasoned poker players rely on controlling their expressions and body language to keep opponents guessing, their physiology might tell a different story. The eVu-TPS sensor and BioGraph Infiniti Synergy Suite can track subtle changes in heart rate, skin conductance, and temperature-offering insight into the pressure players feel in real time. Even if they keep a perfect poker face, the physiological data could indicate signs of stress or excitement. The real challenge will be whether players can manage their autonomic responses as effectively as they control their outward expressions.

Additionally, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Thought Technology's Technical Support Director, Frank DeGregorio, will lead a pre-conference workshop on Patient Intervention through the Use of Biofeedback Trainings with a Variety of Physiological Peripherals , offering hands-on training in the use of their biofeedback instrumentation. This interactive session will feature practical demonstrations and expert guidance, equipping attendees-whether new to biofeedback or experienced practitioners-with the knowledge and skills to effectively implement Thought Technology's clinical solutions in their practice.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Thought Technology at booth #8 to experience live demonstrations of their range of products, test the equipment firsthand, and gain valuable insights into how they can make the most of these innovative tools for optimizing wellness and performance.

"For years, the AAPB Conference has provided an invaluable platform for collaboration, learning, and innovation, and we're honored to be part of this annual gathering once again," said Helen Mavros, Sales and Marketing Director at Thought Technology Ltd. "Our robust line of biofeedback solutions reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting practitioners and the clients they serve in harnessing the power of physiological awareness."

About Thought Technology Ltd.

Founded in 1975, Thought Technology Ltd. is the global leader in biofeedback and physiological instrument manufacturing. Our products are integral to numerous therapeutic treatments and clinical assessment protocols, utilized by tens of thousands of clinicians across thousands of medical institutions in over 85 countries.

Committed to innovation, Thought Technology Ltd. actively supports new research and development initiatives, fostering the creation of cutting-edge applications for our instruments. Our equipment is at the forefront of telemedicine, web-based monitoring, biofeedback, sports training, human-machine interface research, physiology-driven multimedia environments, and virtual reality.

Dedicated to excellence, Thought Technology Ltd. continuously strives to enhance the quality of our products and services. We proudly maintain ISO 13485 and CE certification, ensuring the highest standards for our organization and products.

