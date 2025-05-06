CAE Launches A New Era In Airline Operations With Flightscape - Powered By CAE

ATHENS, Greece, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE ) (TSX: CAE) – CAE today announced that it has rebranded its portfolio of airline operations solutions to Flightscape – Powered by CAE. Flightscape is a data-driven platform for airlines that provides real-time insights to improve operational performance. With Flightscape, CAE is ushering in a new era in operational intelligence, empowering all Operations Control Centre (OCC) stakeholders to prevent disruptions and adapt seamlessly when challenges arise, to optimize operations and costs in even the most complex and time-sensitive situations.

"Flightscape is the ultimate decision-making platform for airlines, powered by CAE. In a dynamic operating environment, airlines need to seize every opportunity to improve performance, reduce costs and optimize resources while enhancing the passenger experience," said Pascal Grenier, Division President, Flightscape, Airline Operations Solutions. "Flightscape provides real-time insights that enable airlines to adapt to ever-changing conditions. We recognize that our customers aren't just buying a solution, they are choosing a long-term partner and our objective with Flightscape is to ensure our airline partners have advanced solutions to optimize their operations."

Flightscape is the next chapter for CAE's operations platform. Since entering the airline operations market three years ago, CAE has transformed the business and has put customers at the heart of everything it does. The company has invested significantly in its solutions and growing its airline OCC offering into a unified, modular platform that can scale with evolving needs. It has also strengthened its implementation process and customer service globally to ensure long-term success of its airline partners, including French regional airline, HOP! where Flightscape's Operations Control solution was successfully implemented earlier this year.

"The implementation of our first module, Flightscape's Operations Control solution was completed in the first quarter of this year, and we could not be more pleased with the results and impressed by the successful and customized implementation process," said Eric Chaumette, Chief Information Officer of HOP!. Two more modules, Crew Manager and Crew Planner, are expected to go live in late 2025, a process overseen by a dedicated onboarding team. "This represents a technological transformation for us, as we were using old systems that were locally hosted. Moving to Flightscape's cloud-based solution – which is continuously updated - we feel confident this new system is setting us up to be more cost-effective, reactive and proactive going forward, while maintaining a high passenger experience level."

Built on a modular architecture, Flightscape enables airlines to deploy the solutions they need for operations control, crew management, flight management, airport management, and in-flight service management. Flightscape's Unified Task Board integrates data from multiple OCC systems to streamline critical decision-making and boost operational efficiency during time-critical situations.

Delivered as a cloud-native SaaS, the Flightscape portfolio provides a more agile, cost-effective, and future-proof solution than proprietary software, ensuring continuous access to the latest features, security updates, and regulatory compliance without manual intervention. The system integrates easily with existing tools via secure APIs, and its architecture adapts to evolving technologies, making it a long-term, low-risk investment for modern airline operations.

About HOP!

HOP! is 100% owned by AIR FRANCE. The company provides flight hours in ACMI on behalf of Air France and offers more than 60 destinations in France and Europe. Flights, mainly to and from the Hubs at Roissy-CDG and Lyon, are operated regularly at times suited to business travellers and leisure customers alike. HOP's Maintenance and Engineering Division carries out all maintenance of the airline's fleet thanks to expertise acquired over more than 20 years of work on regional aircraft. It proposes engineering services, base maintenance and major maintenance inspections to other airlines operating regional aircraft. HOP!, which is Part-CAMO, Part-21-J, Part-147 and Part-145 approved, also operates an aircraft maintenance technician training centre in Clermont-Ferrand.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees in more than 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts-the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Read our FY24 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report .

