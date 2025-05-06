Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Europe Connected Car Market Report 2025: Integration With Home Automation Systems And Leveraging Data For Monetization Presents Business Opportunities During 2025-2034


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Connected Car Market: Focus on Application, Vehicle Type, Network Type, Sales Channel, Form, Transponder, Hardware, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe connected car market is projected to reach $130.29 billion by 2034 from $26.52 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.26% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The rapid integration of C-V2X communication, AI-powered mobility services, and widespread 5G deployment in Europe are being driven by growing consumer demand for better safety, infotainment, and telematics solutions. OEMs and fleets are adopting them more quickly due to the EU's strict Euro NCAP safety ratings, impending Euro 7 emissions regulations, and aggressive electrification and autonomous goals.

Connected mobility platforms, smart telematics, and over-the-air software updates are being heavily invested in by major European players like Continental AG, Bosch, Valeo, Daimler, Volkswagen, and up-and-coming software-defined vehicle specialists. Europe is establishing itself as a global leader in next-generation automotive connection and mobility-as-a-service solutions with the help of EU innovation projects (Horizon Europe, Digital Europe) and coordinated C-ITS pilot corridors.

Europe Connected Car Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Trends
C-V2X communication, 5G connectivity, and AI-powered mobility solutions are all contributing to the fast growth of the connected automobile market in Europe. With the ability to provide predictive maintenance, real-time over-the-air (OTA) updates, and improved in-vehicle personalisation, software-defined vehicles are becoming more and more popular. Innovation in data-driven services and autonomous driving features is being fuelled by expanding partnerships among telecom providers, digital businesses, and OEMs. Cooperative intelligent transport systems (C-ITS) corridors and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platforms are changing urban transportation in key European cities.
Drivers
Strict EU laws, such the impending Euro 7/VII emissions standards and the mandated Euro NCAP safety requirements, are important drivers of the use of linked technologies. Deployment is accelerating due to rising consumer demand for improved navigation, entertainment, and safety features. The deployment of strong network infrastructures is closely related to the drive towards autonomous driving and vehicle electrification. Market expansion is further supported by significant EU financing through national smart mobility projects and programs like Horizon Europe.
Challenges
Smaller OEMs and fleet operators face obstacles because to high implementation costs, particularly for full 5G V2X ecosystems. Cross-border interoperability is made more difficult by member state policies that are fragmented. OEMs are challenged to safeguard connected platforms due to growing cybersecurity risks and GDPR data privacy concerns. Furthermore, fleets of outdated cars impede the complete shift to interconnected ecosystems, necessitating hybrid approaches.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

  • Mobility Management
  • Telematics
  • Infotainment
  • Driver Assistance
  • Navigation
  • Others (eCall, Autopilot, Remote Diagnostics, Home Integration)

Segmentation 2: by Vehicle Type

  • Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle
  • Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
  • Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Segmentation 3: by Network Type

  • Operational Data
  • Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)
  • Cellular
  • Satellite

Segmentation 4: by Sales Channel

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
  • Aftermarket

Segmentation 5: by Form

  • Embedded
  • Integrated

Segmentation 6: by Transponder

  • Onboard Unit
  • Roadside Unit

Segmentation 7: by Hardware

  • Head Unit
  • Central Gateway
  • Intelligent Antennas
  • Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
  • Telematics Control Unit
  • Keyless Entry System
  • Sensors

Segmentation 8: by Region

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, and Rest-of-Europe)

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The companies that are profiled in the Europe connected car market have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts who have analyzed company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.
Some of the prominent names in this market are:

  • Continental AG
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • TomTom International B.V.
  • Valeo
  • AUDI AG
  • Aptiv
  • HERE Technologies
  • Intellias

Companies not part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable)

How can this report add value to an organization?
This report adds value to an organization by providing in-depth insights into the Europe connected car market, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning. It highlights emerging technologies, market trends, and competitive dynamics, helping organizations identify growth opportunities and align their offerings with industry demands.

The report's detailed segmentation and regional analysis support targeted market entry strategies, while its coverage of regulatory frameworks and cybersecurity measures ensures compliance with evolving industry standards. By leveraging this report, organizations can drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving connected mobility ecosystem, ensuring sustainable growth and technological leadership.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 89
Forecast Period 2024-2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.52 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $130.29 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2%
Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered
1 Markets
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Increasing Consumer Focus on Enhanced Anti-Theft Solutions
1.1.2 Growing Popularity of Usage-Based Insurance (UBI)
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis
1.2.2 Pricing Forecast
1.3 Research and Development Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Stakeholder Analysis
1.5.1 Use Case
1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria
1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Events
1.6.1 COVID-19
1.6.2 Russia/Ukraine War
1.7 Market Dynamics: Overview
1.7.1 Market Drivers
1.7.1.1 Integration of Advanced Mobility Solutions
1.7.1.2 Growing Demand for Premium Vehicles Owing to Inclination of Consumers toward Comfort and Luxury
1.7.2 Market Restraints
1.7.2.1 Lack of Connectivity Infrastructure to Restrain Growth
1.7.2.2 Challenges in Ensuring Data Privacy and Security
1.7.3 Market Opportunities
1.7.3.1 Integration with Home Automation Systems
1.7.3.2 Leveraging Data for Monetization Opportunities
2 Region
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Europe
2.2.1 Regional Overview
2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.2.4 Application
2.2.5 Product
2.2.6 Europe (by Country)
3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Next Frontiers
3.2 Geographic Assessment
3.3 Company Profiles
3.3.1 Continental AG
3.3.2 Robert Bosch GmbH
3.3.3 TomTom International B.V.
3.3.4 HERE
3.3.5 Valeo
3.3.6 Intellias
3.3.7 AUDI AG
3.3.8 Aptiv
4 Research Methodology
4.1 Data Sources
4.1.1 Primary Data Sources
4.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
4.1.3 Data Triangulation
4.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

