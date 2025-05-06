Etihad Airways And China Eastern Airlines Launch Historic Joint Venture
Key Highlights:
Inaugural Flight:
China Eastern's inaugural flight, MU237, from Shanghai to Abu Dhabi, landed on April 28, 2025, and was celebrated with a welcome ceremony at Zayed International Airport.
Flight Schedule:
The new service currently operates four times weekly (Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays) and will increase to daily flights starting September 12, 2025.
Aircraft and Amenities:
Flights are operated using Airbus A330 aircraft, offering high-speed inflight Wi-Fi and a flight duration of approximately 9 hours and 20 minutes.
Loyalty Program Integration:
Starting June 1, 2025, members of Etihad Guest and Eastern Miles can earn and redeem miles across both airlines' global networks, enhancing benefits for frequent flyers.
Expanded Connectivity:
The joint venture enhances connectivity between major Chinese cities-including Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Xi'an, and Kunming-and key destinations in the UAE, Middle East, and Africa.
Strategic Significance:
This partnership aligns with the Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to strengthen economic and cultural ties between China and the UAE.
This collaboration sets a precedent for future bilateral aviation agreements, offering passengers enhanced travel options and integrated services between the two regions.
