Mexico’S Stock Market Edges Up As Economy Narrowly Avoids Recession
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's main stock index (IPC) closed at 55,835.99 points on Monday, gaining 0.04% amid signs the economy has narrowly avoided a technical recession.
The modest gain adds to the index's impressive 12.69% surge since January, despite continuing global trade tensions. The Mexican economy grew 0.2% in the first quarter of 2025, rebounding from a 0.6% contraction in late 2024.
This unexpected growth beat analyst forecasts, which had predicted flat performance. The agricultural sector drove this expansion with an 8.1% jump, while industrial output fell 0.3% and services remained stagnant.
Controladora Vuela led market gainers with a 6.68% rise, followed by Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste at 3.24% and Industrias Penoles at 1.87%. On the losing side, Genomma Lab Internacional fell 6.98%, while Grupo Televisa dropped 2.86%.
Mexico's annual inflation rate is expected to rise slightly to 3.90% in April from 3.80% in March. These figures remain within the central bank's target range, supporting expectations for continued interest rate cuts.
Banxico last reduced rates by 50 basis points to 9.00% in March, with the next decision scheduled for May 15. The country recorded a $3.44 billion trade surplus in March, exceeding market expectations.
Mixed Global Performance and Economic Uncertainty
This surplus was driven by a 9.6% export increase as companies accelerated shipments to the United States ahead of potential tariff implementations. Global markets showed mixed performance.
The S&P 500 fell 0.64%, ending its nine-day winning streak after Trump announced a 100% tariff on foreign-produced films. Asian markets performed better, with the Hang Seng rising 2.4% following announcements of planned Chinese stimulus measures.
Oil prices tumbled after OPEC agreed to boost production. Goldman Sachs revised its Brent crude forecast downward to $60 per barrel for the remainder of 2025, citing substantial spare capacity and elevated recession risks.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented that Trump's agenda of tariffs, tax reductions, and deregulation would promote long-term investments in the United States. This stance suggests markets could weather immediate volatility resulting from trade policy shifts.
Analysts project the IPC will trade at 54,773.89 points by the end of the second quarter and 51,776.78 in twelve months.
