Advanced Space Composites Market Forecast 2025-2035: Escalating Demand For Lightweight And High-Strength Materials, Revolutionizing Space Exploration And Satellite Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Space Composites Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Platform, Component, Material, Manufacturing Process, Services, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added tooffering.

The advanced space composites market is swiftly gaining prominence as a pivotal sector within the aerospace industry, driven by the escalating demand for lightweight and high-strength materials to revolutionize space exploration and satellite technologies. Composites are materials composed of distinct elements combined to achieve superior mechanical, thermal, and structural properties, offering unprecedented opportunities to enhance the efficiency and capabilities of spaceborne systems.

Within this market, various segments stand out, each contributing to the transformation of space technologies through the innovative use of advanced composites. Satellite structures and components represent a critical sector where composites play a pivotal role in constructing lightweight yet robust frameworks that withstand the rigors of launch, vacuum conditions, and thermal extremes. These materials enable the development of larger and more complex satellites, accommodating advanced payloads and expanding communication, Earth observation, and scientific capabilities.

Composite materials find extensive application in the fabrication of rocket structures, contributing to weight reduction, enhanced fuel efficiency, and improved overall performance. This segment encompasses composite fairings, interstage, and even propellant tanks, where high-strength, low-weight materials are essential to facilitate cost-effective and reliable access to space.

Advanced propulsion systems constitute a significant segment focusing on harnessing the benefits of composites to create high-performance, lightweight propulsion components. From nozzle assemblies to tanks for liquid propellants, composite materials offer the strength-to-weight ratio necessary for achieving efficient thrust and maneuverability while ensuring the structural integrity required for space missions spanning from Earth's orbit to interplanetary travel.

The realm of space habitat construction and interplanetary exploration also sees the integration of advanced composites to design and fabricate durable systems for extended missions in lunar and interplanetary scope. These materials provide protection against radiation, micrometeoroid impacts, and temperature fluctuations while allowing for modular construction and adaptability to different planetary environments.

The advanced space composites market stands as a driving force behind the transformation of space technologies, offering an array of materials and fabrication techniques that challenge traditional aerospace paradigms. As humanity ventures further into the cosmos, the integration of advanced composites is poised to redefine the limits of what can be achieved in space exploration, satellite deployment, and realization of ambitious interplanetary endeavors.

Advanced Space Composites Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: Advanced Space Composites Market (by Platform)



Satellites

Launch Vehicles Deep Space Probes and Rovers

Launch Vehicles to Dominate as the Leading Platform Segment

The advanced space composites market's platform segment is led by the launch segment. The application of advanced composite materials in launch vehicles has brought significant advancements, offering numerous benefits, including weight reduction, increased payload capacity, improved structural integrity, enhanced fuel efficiency, and enhanced performance.

Launch vehicle manufacturers are now focusing on designing and developing smaller, less complex, reusable, and cost-efficient launch vehicles, which are facilitated by the growth of small satellites. However, with the rise in satellite launches in the past few years and the expected small satellite mega constellation in the next decade, it is anticipated that the satellites segment will register the highest growth during the forecast period 2025-2035.

Segmentation 2: Advanced Space Composites Market (by Material)



Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Nanomaterials

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) and Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Others

Carbon Fiber to Dominate as the Leading Material Segment

The advanced space composites market's material segment is led by carbon fiber. Carbon fiber composites have been used by the space industry for several decades and are continuously being used for several space applications, including launch vehicles, satellites, experimental systems, suborbital vehicles, and deep space probes. Recent advancements in carbon fiber manufacturing techniques have enhanced its flexibility, resulting in the introduction of novel carbon fiber types with improved modulus and strength tailored for space system applications.

Segmentation 3: Advanced Space Composites Market (by Component)



Payloads

Structures

Antenna

Solar Array Panels

Propellent Tanks

Spacecraft Module

Sunshade Door

Thrusters Thermal Protection

Segmentation 4: Advanced Space Composites Market (by Manufacturing Process)



Automated Fiber Placement (ATL/AFP)

Compression Molding

Additive Manufacturing Others

Segmentation 5: Advanced Space Composites Market (by Service)



Repair and Maintenance

Manufacturing Design and Modeling

Segmentation 6: Advanced Space Composites Market (by Region)



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest-of-the-World

Europe is the highest-growing market among all the regions. European countries are known for their expertise in space research and development, with multiple renowned space agencies, primordially the European Space Agency (ESA), playing a pivotal role in space exploration and technology development. These agencies collaborate with industry-leading companies, research institutions, and universities to drive innovation and push the boundaries of advanced space composites' performance. The European Space Agency (ESA) introduced the SpaceCarbon project under the Horizon 2020 Programme. This project's objective is to develop Europe-based carbon fibers (CF) and pre-impregnated materials for launchers and satellite applications.

Recent Developments in the Global Advanced Space Composites Market



In July 2023, Orbital Composites won a $1.7 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to develop its technological capabilities to facilitate in-orbit manufacturing of satellite antennas.

In June 2023, Beyond Gravity won a contract from ESA to develop the payload fairing for the Ariane 6 launch vehicle. The payload fairing is 14 meters and 20 meters tall for the respective variants of the launch vehicle and will have a standard diameter of 5.4 meters.

In November 2022, MT Aerospace AG won a $33.5 million contract from ESA for developing demonstrator systems made of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) for the Prototype for a Highly OptimizEd Black Upper Stage (PHOEBUS) project, which would be incorporated in the Innovative Carbon Ariane Upper Stage (ICARUS) of the Ariane 6 family of launch vehicles.

In October 2022, Beyond Gravity won a contract to supply 38 payload fairings for ULA's Vulcan rockets, which would be used to launch the satellites of Amazon's project Kuiper. In March 2022, Beyond Gravity and Amazon announced a partnership to develop and manufacture customized composite satellite dispenser systems for Project Kuiper. The project aims to establish a low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation comprising 3,236 satellites.

Advanced Space Composites Market - Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Market Demand Drivers:

The surging number of satellite launches and the increasing scope of deep space activities is driving the requirements for advanced space composites. The advanced space composites industry stands poised for significant expansion. Companies specializing in advanced composites, equipped with deep expertise in composite manufacturing processes, material development, and structural design, are strategically positioned to capture the array of opportunities that this burgeoning market segment has. By delivering cutting-edge composite solutions tailored to the specific needs of space missions, these companies can propel technological advancements, elevate mission capabilities, and actively contribute to the advancement of space exploration.

Market Challenges

The high cost associated with space composites poses a significant business challenge for the advanced space composites industry. While these materials offer exceptional performance and unique properties necessary for space applications, their production, development, and implementation can be prohibitively expensive. One of the primary contributors to the high cost of space composites is the intricate manufacturing process. Advanced space composites often require specialized manufacturing techniques, such as filament winding, autoclave curing, or additive manufacturing with high-performance polymers or carbon fibers.

These techniques involve complex machinery, precise control of environmental conditions, and skilled labor, all of which contribute to elevated production costs. Additionally, the stringent quality control and testing requirements for space-grade composites further increase expenses. These factors also add inflexibility for rapid component development in hardware-rich approaches.

Market Opportunities

Manufacturing complex composite structures using conventional methods presents significant challenges in terms of difficulty and time consumption. However, additive manufacturing offers a solution by enabling precise layer-by-layer deposition of composite materials, allowing for the creation of geometrically complex and specialized structures. This innovative technology enables the fabrication of internal features and graded material compositions that are otherwise difficult or impossible to achieve using traditional subtractive manufacturing techniques.

The field of additive manufacturing for composites has seen notable advancements, including the utilization of novel feedstock materials such as continuous fibers, nanoparticles, and functional fillers, which enhance the mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties of printed composites. Furthermore, the development of hetero-material and differential method printing capabilities has expanded the design possibilities and performance of composite materials for space applications.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights that are gathered from primary experts.

In the global advanced space composites market, established commercial players and legacy companies account for 65% of the market, and small-scale players and startups account for 35% of the market.

Some prominent names established in this market are:



Toray Advanced Composites

Hexcel Corporation

Airborne

Cecence Ltd.

Infinite Composites Technologies

Microcosm, Inc.

Peak Technology

RUAG Group

Stelia Aerospace North America Inc

HyPerComp Engineering

Cimarron Composite Matrix Composites (an ITT Company)

Key Topics Covered

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Analysis

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country and by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.4.1 Leading Companies and Certification

1.4.2 NASA's Design and Manufacturing Guideline for Aerospace Composites

1.4.3 Space Industry Regulations

1.4.4 Key Composite Suppliers and Platforms

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.5.3 End User Analysis

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities

1.8 Investment and Startup Scenario

2. Advanced Space Composites Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Advanced Space Composites Market (by Platform), Value ($Million) and Volume (Tons)

2.3.1 Satellites

2.3.1.1 Small Satellite (0-1,200 kg)

2.3.1.2 Medium Satellite (1,201-2,200 kg)

2.3.1.3 Large Satellite (Above 2,201 kg)

2.3.2 Launch Vehicles

2.3.3 Deep Space Probes and Rovers

2.4 Advanced Space Composites Market (by Component), Value ($Million) and Volume (Tons)

2.4.1 Payloads

2.4.2 Structures

2.4.3 Antenna

2.4.4 Solar Array Panels

2.4.5 Propellant Tanks

2.4.6 Spacecraft Module

2.4.7 Sunshade Door

2.4.8 Thrusters

2.4.9 Thermal Protection

2.4.10 Others

3. Advanced Space Composites Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Advanced Space Composites Market (by Material), Value ($Million) and Volume (Tons)

3.3.1 Fiber Types

3.3.1.1 Carbon Fiber

3.3.1.2 Glass Fiber

3.3.2 Resin Type

3.3.2.1 Thermoset

3.3.2.2 Thermoplastic

3.3.3 Nanomaterials

3.3.4 Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) and Metal Matrix Composites (MMC)

3.3.5 Others

3.4 Advanced Space Composites Market (by Manufacturing Process), Value ($Million) and Volume (Tons)

3.4.1 Automated Fiber Placement (ATL/AFP)

3.4.2 Compression Molding

3.4.3 Additive Manufacturing

3.4.4 Others

3.5 Advanced Space Composites Market (by Service), Value ($Million) and Volume (Tons)

3.5.1 Repair and Maintenance

3.5.2 Manufacturing

3.5.3 Design and Modeling

4. Region

4.1 Advanced Space Composites Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 North America (by Country)

4.2.6.1 U.S.

4.2.6.1.1 Application

4.2.6.1.2 Product

4.2.6.2 Canada

4.2.6.2.1 Application

4.2.6.2.2 Product

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

5. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Applied Composites

5.3.1.1 Overview

5.3.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.1.3 Top Competitors

5.3.1.4 Target Customers

5.3.1.5 Key Personnel

5.3.1.6 Analyst View

5.3.1.7 Market Share

5.3.2 ACPT Inc. (Advanced Composite Products and Technology)

5.3.3 AdamWorks, LLC

5.3.4 Airborne

5.3.5 Cecence Ltd.

5.3.6 Cimarron Composite

5.3.7 CST Composites

5.3.8 HyPerComp Engineering

5.3.9 Infinite Composites Technologies

5.3.10 Matrix Composites (an ITT Company)

5.3.11 Microcosm, Inc.

5.3.12 Peak Technology

5.3.13 RUAG Group

5.3.14 Stelia Aerospace North America Inc.

5.3.15 Toray Advanced Composites

5.3.16 Hexcel Corporation

5.3.17 TRB

5.4 List of Other Key Companies

6. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900