Vinfast Officially Launches VF 6 In Indonesia Media Outreach Newswire APAC

The VinFast VF 6 in Indonesia will be available in two trims, Eco and Plus, with on-the-road prices in Jakarta of 384,995,000 IDR and 439,600,000 IDR, respectively.

