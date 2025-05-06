Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. ET on May 21, 2025

GUIYANG, China, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM ), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 21, 2025 or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time.

Participant Online Registration:



Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, passcode and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the provided number, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until May 28, 2025: