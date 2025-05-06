Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Wednesday, May 21, 2025
United States:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
7169866
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" fulltruckallianc .
About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM ) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to empower enterprises with greater logistics competitiveness, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" fulltruckallianc .
For in vestor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Mao Mao
E-mail: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
