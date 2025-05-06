Huloop Recognized As A 2025 Q1 Product Award Winner By Products That Count

AUBURN, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HuLoop Automation , a comprehensive AI platform for financial institutions, retailers, and other industries, has been named a 2025 Q1 Product Award winner by Products That Count, the most trusted source for product leadership insights and a global network of over 500,000 product managers and executives. The recognition places HuLoop among a select group of companies redefining AI's role in modern product ecosystems.

Each quarter, Products That Count evaluates thousands of product nominations – over 7,000 in Q1 – through a rigorous selection process led by an independent Awards Advisory Board of 28 senior product leaders from companies such as Meta, Microsoft and Amazon. This quarter's winners stood out for their intentional application of AI, commitment to user trust, and ecosystem-driven innovation.

HuLoop's AI-powered Unified Automation Platform enables organizations to streamline operations by combining intelligent agents with human-in-the-loop oversight. Designed with a no-code interface, HuLoop makes automation accessible, empowering organizations to reduce manual work, improve decision-making, and deliver measurable ROI from day one.

Built around a product philosophy that puts the customer first, HuLoop prioritizes features that solve real-world pain points and continuously evolve based on user feedback. From accelerating routine tasks to scaling enterprise-wide workflows, the platform is engineered for immediate impact and long-term growth.

"This recognition reflects the real impact AI-powered automation can have when it is thoughtfully applied," said Todd Michaud, CEO of HuLoop Automation. "We focus on delivering solutions that make work easier, faster, and smarter, without adding complexity. That means listening first, building with purpose, and ensuring our platform evolves alongside our customers' needs."

About HuLoop Automation

HuLoop Automation is a comprehensive AI-based future of work platform for financial institutions, retailers, and other industries, providing organizations of all sizes with industry-specific tools that streamline work, automate manual processes, and increase efficiency. Driven by its "human-in-the-loop" philosophy, HuLoop Automation is dedicated to improving the workers' experience by giving them more time to be more productive.

Media Contact

Patrick Guilshan

Account Representative

[email protected]

(678) 781-7232

SOURCE HuLoop Automation, Inc.

