Elmos Semiconductor SE Starts The New Fiscal Year As Expected – Guidance For 2025 Confirmed
|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Elmos Semiconductor SE starts the new fiscal year as expected – guidance for 2025 confirmed
Sales reach 126.9 million Euro in the first quarter, with EBIT at 25.6 million Euro, adjusted free cash flow significantly improved to 21.5 million Euro
Leverkusen, May 6, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has started 2025 as planned in a continuing challenging environment. At 126.9 million Euro, sales in the first quarter were below the previous year (Q1 2024: 136.8 million Euro) being influenced by ongoing inventory adjustments by customers and a generally subdued market development. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 25.6 million Euro (Q1 2024: 33.8 million Euro) and were also impacted by fixed cost effects due to the lower volume. As a result, the EBIT margin stood at 20.2% (Q1 2024: 24.7%). In the first quarter, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses amounted to 13.5 million Euro (Q1 2024: 20.3 million Euro). Adjusted free cash flow developed particularly well in the first quarter, totalling 21.5 million Euro, which was significantly above the prior-year figure as expected (Q1 2024: -48.9 million Euro).
“Despite the continuing challenging economic environment, we recorded a solid start to the year. Sales and earnings were impacted by lower order volumes from our customers and were in line with our expectations. Our program to optimize personnel and material costs will deliver its results over the year. The consequent measures to improve our cash performance sustainably are also showing success and had a positive impact on free cash flow in the first quarter. Structurally, the automotive semiconductor market continues to offer high growth opportunities for innovative and agile companies such as Elmos due to the increased use of intelligent electronics and software functions in modern vehicles,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.
For the rest of the year, the Company expects inventory adjustments to gradually come to an end and order volumes to increase successively. However, visibility remains limited, and the economic environment continues to be challenging.
The full-year guidance from February 2025 is fully confirmed and reflects the current uncertain situation in the core markets relevant for the Company and the low visibility. The Company is currently unable to predict the potential impact of the current tariff issues on relevant markets or on the overall economic development. However, if trade relations deteriorate further, this could have a noticeable impact on the financial performance in fiscal year 2025. For fiscal year 2025, Elmos expects sales of 580 million Euro ± 30 million Euro and an EBIT margin of 23% ± 3 percentage points of sales. The Company expects capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, less capitalized development expenses, to amount to approximately 7% ± 2 percentage points of sales. For fiscal year 2025, Elmos expects a positive adjusted free cash flow of 7% ± 2 percentage points of sales and thus significantly above the level of the prior year (2024: 0.9% of sales). The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.05 EUR/USD.
Overview of the financial figures
Definitions of selected financial indicators
Quarterly statement Q1 2025
Contact
About Elmos
Note
06.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment