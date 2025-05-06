403
FAA Puts Blame on Controller Trauma for Newark Airport Delays
(MENAFN) The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed on Monday that recent disruptions at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey stemmed from air traffic controllers taking time off due to psychological distress.
This emotional impact followed a serious technical failure the previous week, during which controllers briefly lost all communication with aircraft.
According to FAA representatives, a number of air traffic staff are now on a 45-day mental health leave "to recover from the stress of multiple recent outages."
These employees were involved in a critical incident where connectivity between their radar tools and planes traveling through EWR was lost.
Government authorities described the incident as a total breakdown, stating that air traffic controllers "temporarily lost radar and communications with the aircraft under their control, unable to see, hear, or talk to them."
The loss of visibility and communication posed a significant risk during the occurrence.
The media reported that at least five FAA personnel have taken extended leave in response to the traumatic experience.
This underscores the emotional toll such technological failures can have on essential aviation staff.
The FAA has also admitted that the technology used in managing air traffic is considerably outdated, putting strain on the personnel charged with ensuring the safety of travelers. "Our antiquated air traffic control system is affecting our workforce," the agency confirmed in a message shared on X.
Efforts are underway to upgrade the current systems in the New York region.
The FAA explained they are "working to ensure the current telecommunications equipment is more reliable" by improving the setup with local exchange providers.
They also mentioned that they are enhancing their automation systems to boost reliability and durability in the future.
