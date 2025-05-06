Sinch And Onereach.Ai Announce Strategic Partnership

Bringing Customer Communication and Agentic AI to Businesses Globally

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) – (XSTO: SINCH,) which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced a strategic partnership with OneReach., a leader in the Forrester Wave and Gartner Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI. This partnership will empower businesses worldwide to rapidly deploy customized agentic AI experiences across the communication channels their customers use most.

As companies increasingly embrace AI to scale personalized engagement, this collaboration combines Sinch's enterprise-grade global messaging, voice, and email capabilities with OneReach's Generative Studio X (GSX)-a powerful, end-to-end platform that enables organizations to build, deploy, and orchestrate AI-native applications. Together, Sinch and OneReach aim to set a new standard for making it easy to incorporate agentic AI in customer communications.

GSX empowers businesses to rapidly develop and orchestrate AI agents capable of handling complex, omni-channel interactions that leverage real-time data, coordinate across systems, and improve over time. With over 1,000 pre-built components and a composable architecture, GSX dramatically accelerates time to value – helping organizations automate workflows, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction across both customer and employee touchpoints.

"At Sinch, we're relentlessly focused on helping businesses create personalized, relevant, and timely experiences on the channels that matter most," said Robert Gerstmann, Chief Evangelist, and Co-Founder at Sinch. "Our partnership with OneReach expands on that mission - combining our intelligent global communications infrastructure with their powerful AI agent orchestration platform. This is one of many collaborations where Sinch is powering the next generation of agentic AI through our enterprise-grade architecture, scale, and global presence."

With OneReach's open architecture and extensive library of pre-built integrations-including CRM, ERP, and IT Service Management systems-enterprises can seamlessly add communications to existing businesses processes, ensuring data flows freely and AI agents can act with full context and precision.

"We chose to add Sinch as a partner to amplify the reach of our AI Agent Orchestration Platform, particularly given their global leadership in CPaaS and RCS," said Robb Wilson, CEO at OneReach. "With GSX, we're enabling enterprises to transform customer and employee experiences by combining our strengths in intelligent automation with Sinch's strength in global communications infrastructure, offering unmatched flexibility in deploying sophisticated agentic solutions."

Sinch's approach to AI is rooted in intentional intelligence – leveraging the right tools and partnerships to deliver smarter, safer conversational experiences. As a trusted provider across industries like financial services, healthcare, and telecom, Sinch powers agentic AI through enterprise-grade architecture, unmatched scale, and a global presence.

Together with partners like OneReach, Sinch is helping all over the world to connect with customers at every step of their journey. For more information visit Sinch

