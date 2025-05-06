403
Trump reacts to AI pope illustration backlash
(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump has brushed off criticism surrounding a viral AI-generated image showing him in papal attire, claiming that the backlash is fueled by the "fake news media" rather than the Catholic community. The image, which features Trump wearing a white papal robe, gold crucifix, and mitre, was shared on his Truth Social platform and the official White House account on X over the weekend. This followed comments from Trump joking about potentially becoming the next pope after the death of Pope Francis on April 21.
The image received mixed reactions online, with some finding it humorous, while others deemed it inappropriate. Responding to the controversy, Trump insisted that Catholics were not offended by the image. “Oh, I see. You mean they can’t take a joke? You don’t mean the Catholics, you mean the fake news media. The Catholics loved it,” he told reporters at the White House.
Trump clarified that he did not personally post the image, saying, "Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the Pope, and they put it out on the internet. That’s not me that did it. I have no idea where it came from. Maybe it was AI, but I know nothing about it. I just saw it last evening." He added that First Lady Melania Trump found the image amusing, and jokingly remarked, “Actually, I wouldn’t be able to be married, though… To the best of my knowledge, popes aren’t big on getting married, are they?”
Despite Trump's defense, some church leaders criticized the image. Bishop Robert Barron called it “a bad joke” that was offensive to many Catholics, while Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, said, “I hope he didn’t have anything to do with that... It wasn’t good.”
Trump and Pope Francis have had a contentious relationship, particularly regarding immigration policies. In a letter to US Catholic bishops earlier this year, Pope Francis criticized Trump’s deportation policies. Their disagreements also date back to 2016, when Pope Francis condemned building walls over bridges, a remark interpreted as a rebuke of Trump's proposed border wall.
Trump and the First Lady recently attended Pope Francis' funeral in Rome on April 26. It marked Trump’s first overseas trip since returning to office in January. The Vatican confirmed that the papal conclave to elect a new pope will begin on May 8.
