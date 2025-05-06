New Analysis Published In Nature Medicine Demonstrates Advantages Of Nationwide Coronary CTA Strategy With Heartflow FFRCT In Over 90,000 Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two-year data from England's National Health Service show improved care efficiency with reduction in unnecessary invasive and noninvasive cardiac tests using CCTA and Heartflow FFRCT versus CCTA alone

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartflow, Inc. , the leader in AI technology for coronary artery disease (CAD), today announced two-year data from FISH&CHIPS, a real-world, multicenter, retrospective study, conducted by the National Health Service (NHS) in England, were published in Nature Medicine . The study, which analyzed the impact of adding Heartflow fractional flow reserve (FFRCT) derived from coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) to a CCTA pathway for the evaluation of CAD, showed improved care efficiency and reduction in unnecessary tests with CCTA+FFRCT versus CCTA alone.

“New findings from the FISH&CHIPS study demonstrate that a CCTA+FFRCT pathway at a national level can positively impact individual patient care, improving the suspected coronary artery disease patient's journey,” said Dr. Timothy Fairbairn, principal investigator for the study, Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and associate professor at the University of Liverpool, U.K.“FFRCT is a major AI-driven advancement in the management of cardiac disease that is helping to ensure that patients receive more precise, improved care, by reducing unnecessary invasive procedures and additional tests whilst identifying those who need intervention.”

The overarching results of the more than 90,000-patient study, covering the breadth of NHS England, showcased the positive impact of a CCTA+FFRCT diagnostic pathway using Heartflow technology versus CCTA alone. Key outcomes outlined in the published data include:



The CCTA+FFRCT cohort reduced the need for an invasive coronary angiography (ICA) procedure by 7% and led to a reduction in inappropriate ICA procedures that did not result in treatment by 16%.

CCTA+FFRCT helped to identify more patients that would benefit from revascularization, with one additional appropriate percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) identified for every two negative diagnostic catheterizations that were avoided. CCTA+FFRCT showed a 12% relative reduction in the need for a secondary non-invasive test after CCTA, for example requiring a repeat CCTA or nuclear stress test.



“By implementing a nationwide CCTA-first strategy for assessing patients with potential cardiovascular disease, NHS has set the standard for both clinical efficacy and efficiency - an approach now reflected in clinical guidelines worldwide,” said Campbell Rogers, M.D., FACC, Heartflow's chief medical officer.“The FISH&CHIPS data underscore how the addition of Heartflow's FFRCT technology can improve upon the CCTA-first approach for many patients and optimize the use of both noninvasive testing and treatment.”

Heartflow is the only company to offer a complete non-invasive, precision coronary care platform designed to manage CAD for life. With Heartflow One, a CCTA scan is transformed into a dynamic and personalized 3D model of the heart. Within the platform, Heartflow FFRCT provides lesion-specific physiology, enhancing CCTA's diagnostic accuracy and helping determine whether there is benefit to revascularization. Heartflow Plaque Analysis leverages AI to quantify and characterize the amount and type of plaque in the coronary arteries to determine appropriate medical management. These advancements provide physicians with more precise, personalized insights into heart health, aiding in treatment planning and identifying individuals at high risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), such as heart attacks, which can occur in patients with or without symptoms of CAD.

Heartflow is dedicated to transforming CAD from the leading cause of death to a disease that can be proactively managed for life by partnering with physicians and institutions to generate robust, high-quality clinical evidence. Heartflow has been adopted by more than 1,400 institutions globally.

About FISH&CHIPS

FISH&CHIPS is a real-world, multicenter, quasi-experimental observational clinical study designed to assess the incremental impact of adding FFRCT to a CCTA-first diagnostic paradigm for CAD at a national level. The study analyzed data from 27 NHS hospital sites in England, including 90,553 patients followed for at least two years. The primary objective was to determine whether introducing a CCTA+FFRCT diagnostic pathway was clinically useful and safe compared to a standard-of-care CCTA diagnostic chest pain pathway. The study was funded by the UK Medical Research Council (MRC) and supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Research Delivery Network.

About Heartflow, Inc.

Heartflow is advancing coronary care by transforming coronary artery disease into a screenable, diagnosable, and manageable condition. Heartflow One is the only complete, non-invasive, precision coronary care platform providing patient insights throughout the guideline-directed CCTA pathway. The AI-driven platform - including RoadMapTM Analysis , FFR CT Analysi and Plaque Analysis - is supported by the ACC/AHA Chest Pain Guideline and backed by more than 600 peer-reviewed publications. Heartflow has helped clinicians manage over 400,000 patients worldwide. Discover how we're shaping the future of cardiovascular care at .

