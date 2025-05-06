403
Commodity Concerns Drive Ibovespa’S 1,642-Point Decline Ahead Of Rate Decision
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian stocks fell sharply Monday as investors responded to dual pressures from trade policy shifts and energy market disruptions.
The benchmark Ibovespa declined 1.2% to 133,491 points, shedding 1,642.88 points during the session. Despite this setback, the index maintains a 10.98% gain since January 2025.
President Trump's unexpected announcement of 100% tariffs on non-U.S. films sparked broader market anxiety. This move rekindled fears about trade conflicts potentially dampening global commodity demand.
Brazil's commodity-dependent economy remains particularly vulnerable to such policy shifts. Petrobras led market declines, dropping 3.73% to R$29.66 as oil prices fell following OPEC+'s production decision.
The oil cartel surprised markets by tripling its planned supply increase to 411,000 barrels daily starting in May. Other major losers included WEG (-4.2%), JBS (-3.2%), and Eletrobras (-2.6%).
Market sentiment weakened further amid expectations of another 50-basis-point Selic rate hike at Wednesday's Copom meeting. Economists recently adjusted their year-end interest rate forecast down to 14.75% from the previous 15% estimate.
Daniel Weeks, chief economist at J. Safra Asset Management, called the Central Bank 's recent rate moves "brave." He emphasized that falling commodity prices could actually benefit Brazil's inflation outlook.
His firm reduced its 2025 inflation forecast from 6% to 5.5% partly due to lower energy prices. Monday also marked a key index reshuffling. Smart Fit (SMFT3) and Direcional (DIRR3) joined the Ibovespa with weights of 0.373% and 0.175%.
They replaced LWSA, which lacked sufficient liquidity, and Automob, whose shares fell below the R$1 minimum threshold. Mining giant Vale showed resilience, gaining 0.30% despite the broader market decline.
It remains the index's heaviest component with a 10.655% weight, followed by Itaú Unibanco at 7.774%. Foreign investors currently represent 55.8% of trading volume on B3, the highest level since 2019.
This international exposure makes Brazil's market especially sensitive to global economic developments. Looking ahead, analysts expect the Ibovespa to trade at 132,971.86 by quarter-end.
They project a further retreat to 126,688.13 over twelve months as monetary policy challenges and trade tensions persist.
