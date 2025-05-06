403
Berlin strikes back due to US ‘tyranny in disguise’ allegation
(MENAFN) Germany’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed criticism from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who recently accused Berlin of engaging in “tyranny in disguise” by officially labeling the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as extremist. In response, German officials defended the move as a necessary measure to uphold democratic principles and the rule of law.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer said Rubio’s remarks were “certainly unfounded,” emphasizing that the classification of AfD reflects the functioning of democracy, not repression.
Rubio had argued that the true threat came not from the AfD, but from what he described as dangerous open-border immigration policies supported by Germany’s political establishment—policies that the AfD opposes.
Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, has warned that the AfD poses a risk to the constitutional order, citing the party’s rhetoric on immigration and its disregard for human dignity. The party has strongly rejected the designation, calling it unlawful.
Founded in 2013 during a backlash to the eurozone crisis, the AfD has since focused on restricting immigration, opposing progressive social policies, and criticizing NATO and military support for Ukraine.
Despite its controversial stances, the AfD gained significant political ground in recent elections, finishing second and securing 152 seats in the Bundestag. It also led recent opinion polls with 26% support. The BfV’s classification now permits authorities to surveil the party without restrictions.
On Monday, the AfD filed a lawsuit challenging the extremist label in an administrative court in Cologne, where the BfV is based. The legal battle unfolds as Germany prepares for a leadership change. Christian Democrat Friedrich Merz is expected to become the next chancellor, following his party’s February election win. A coalition deal between the CDU/CSU and the SPD was signed Monday, paving the way for a new government to take office on Tuesday.
