Rivada Space Networks Announces Partnership With Pulsar Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pulsar's innovative land mobile and maritime solutions will leverage Rivada's Outernet to provide resiliency for a range of data connectivity solutions and a new level of cybersecurity for customers that require secure infrastructure in places with limited or no connectivity. The Outernet's fast, seamless and secure connectivity will ramp up network performance and enable true digital transformation and new business opportunities through multi-gigabit bi-directional performance, combined with worldwide reach.

As the first unified global communications network, the Rivada Outernet is transformative. A next-generation low-Earth orbit satellite constellation designed to provide gigabit-speed connectivity to any point on the globe, without needing to touch the public internet or any third-party infrastructure. Combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and unique routing and switching capabilities, this optical mesh network, in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over similar long distances.

For Enterprise and Government customers, the key attributes of the Outernet are ideal for a variety of applications, for example, to give banks and global companies secured networks with distributed offices, provide significantly more bandwidth for oil & gas exploration than is available today, enable seamless connectivity for shipping & fleet management, or provide 5G satellite backhaul connectivity network expansion for cellular operators. And with the continued expansion of the data-center market to be AI-ready, data resiliency and security are paramount for future-ready infrastructure and integrated systems that adhere to the highest standards of safety and privacy.

Robert Sakker, President and CEO of Pulsar said: "By bringing Rivada's innovative satellite internet capabilities to the Pulsar Network, we're empowering businesses, agencies, and organizations with unprecedented connectivity options regardless of their location. This integration represents our commitment to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions that enable our partners to reach previously underserved markets with reliable, high-speed internet service."

Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Space Networks, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Pulsar to provide a secure backbone to develop communications infrastructure in remote locations. Rivada's Outernet is what data communications has been waiting for – a game-changing constellation which re-defines connectivity in terms of security, latency, capacity, efficiency, and coverage. As a completely new type of LEO constellation, the Outernet can provide any region in the world with a next-generation digital infrastructure for secure, resilient communications and network expansion."

Rivada will be at the International Telecommunications Week (ITW) in Washington DC from 5-7 May 2025. Meet us at stand #419 and come along to the conference session on May 6th at 12:00- 1:00pm, where Michael Abad-Santos, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer, will explore on the panel: " How Integral are Non-Terrestrial Networks to Pervasive Connectivity".

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is deploying the first true "Outernet": a global, low-latency, point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellation, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc.

Follow Rivada Space Networks on:

LinkedIn:

Twitter: @rivadaspace

Media Contacts

Melanie Dickie, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer

Rivada Space Networks GmbH

Tel: +31 6 14 22 97 62

Email: [email protected] m

Brian Carney, SVP Corporate Communications

Rivada Networks, Inc

Tel: +1 (207) 256-0386

Email: [email protected]

About Pulsar

Pulsar International (Pulsar) is a leading provider of satellite communications products and services, offering voice, data, and IoT solutions to customers in the commercial maritime, Agri-tech, enterprise, and government markets. Pulsar operates across the globe, with offices located in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Its global headquarters is in Hollywood, FL, USA, with European offices in Greece, Cyprus, Dubai, and The Netherlands. Pulsar managed solutions leverage the world's most trusted satellite communications providers. For more information about Pulsar and how we can transform your connectivity and end-to-end solutions beyond the ordinary, visit

SOURCE Rivada Space Networks