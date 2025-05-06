Edalex Announces Canadian Partnership with Learning Agents, Expanding Global Reach

Edalex's new partnership with Learning Agents, a Canadian company led by Don Presant marks the significant global reach of its platforms and services.

- Dan McFadyen, Co-founder & Managing Director, Edalex

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Edalex , an EdTech company connecting learning, skills and evidence, today announced an exciting new partnership with Learning Agents , a Canadian company led by the respected Don Presant. This collaboration marks a significant step in Edalex's expansion into the Canadian market and further strengthens the global reach of its Credentialate, openRSD platforms and their SkillsAware service.

Learning Agents brings considerable expertise and a strong reputation within the Canadian digital credentialing community, and operates CanCred , a Canadian adaptation of Open Badge Factory technology. Don Presant, the President of Learning Agents, is widely recognised as a leading expert on Open Badges in Canada and is a frequent speaker at international industry events.

This strategic alliance will see Learning Agents represent Edalex's skillsTech solutions in Canada, offering local support and insights while broadening the scope of services available to their Canadian clients. In turn, the partnership allows Learning Agents to enhance its offerings through the integration with Edalex's comprehensive Credentialate and openRSD platforms.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Don Presant and Learning Agents," said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director at Edalex. "Don's deep understanding of the Canadian landscape and his commitment to open recognition aligns perfectly with Edalex's aim to empower individuals and organisations through verifiable personalised credentials. This collaboration will undoubtedly unlock new opportunities in Canada and further afield."

“We're thrilled to begin collaborating in earnest with Edalex,” said Don Presant.“We have developed our relationship through a common belief in inclusive open recognition that inspires us both. I am excited to work with such a smart, dedicated team to leverage the connective superpowers of the Edalex family of solutions for our English- and French-speaking clients in order to help Canada meet the skills and productivity challenges that lie ahead.”

The team at Edalex is currently working on integrating Credentialate with CanCred, creating strong regional synergies within the global credentialing ecosystem, leading to greater opportunities not only in Canada but also in Europe, where Open Badge Factory is based. The partnership has already yielded positive results.

Learning Agents was established in 2000 with a vision to connect individuals with skills and careers through innovative educational technologies. In 2016, they launched CanCred, bringing the established Open Badge Factory (OBF) digital credential technology to Canada, designed for Canadians by Canadians.

This partnership between Edalex and Learning Agents signifies a shared commitment to advancing the adoption and impact of digital credentials globally. By combining Edalex's robust Credentialate platform with Learning Agents' local expertise and established network, this collaboration promises to deliver significant value to individuals, educational institutions, and organisations throughout Canada.

