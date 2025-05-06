(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

6 May 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 2 May 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 370.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 378.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 373.238133





Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 409,103 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,336,704 have voting rights and 3,011,099 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 373.238133 15,000





Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 228 378.00 08:15:34 LSE 532 378.00 08:15:34 LSE 9 374.50 09:00:46 LSE 229 374.50 09:14:11 LSE 113 374.00 09:14:15 LSE 464 374.00 09:17:44 LSE 387 373.50 09:22:45 LSE 63 370.50 11:32:00 LSE 321 370.50 11:32:00 LSE 287 370.00 12:00:03 LSE 112 370.00 12:50:05 LSE 676 370.00 13:17:16 LSE 131 370.00 13:17:16 LSE 16 370.00 13:23:26 LSE 232 371.00 13:30:49 LSE 327 372.50 14:00:04 LSE 327 372.50 14:00:04 LSE 327 372.50 14:00:04 LSE 327 372.50 14:00:04 LSE 327 372.50 14:00:04 LSE 327 372.50 14:00:04 LSE 327 372.50 14:00:04 LSE 110 372.50 14:00:04 LSE 116 372.50 14:00:04 LSE 9 372.50 14:00:04 LSE 11 372.50 14:00:04 LSE 325 372.50 14:00:09 LSE 2 372.50 14:00:09 LSE 138 372.50 14:00:09 LSE 353 372.00 14:00:16 LSE 244 370.00 14:22:29 LSE 2 370.00 14:22:29 LSE 497 372.50 14:24:16 LSE 270 372.50 14:24:16 LSE 245 372.00 14:47:31 LSE 272 371.00 14:51:27 LSE 430 373.50 15:18:24 LSE 179 374.00 15:26:33 LSE 327 374.00 15:30:19 LSE 327 374.00 15:30:19 LSE 200 374.00 15:31:22 LSE 127 374.00 15:31:22 LSE 19 374.00 15:31:23 LSE 327 374.00 15:32:57 LSE 200 374.00 15:42:02 LSE 127 374.00 15:42:02 LSE 258 374.00 15:46:41 LSE 88 374.00 15:47:29 LSE 65 374.00 16:01:20 LSE 312 374.00 16:03:50 LSE 327 374.00 16:03:50 LSE 30 374.00 16:03:50 LSE 297 374.00 16:03:50 LSE 327 374.00 16:03:50 LSE 327 374.00 16:03:50 LSE 217 374.00 16:03:50 LSE 42 374.00 16:03:50 LSE 68 374.00 16:03:50 LSE 300 374.00 16:03:50 LSE 196 375.00 16:07:00 LSE 1,069 375.00 16:07:00 LSE 131 375.00 16:07:00 LSE





