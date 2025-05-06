HYDGEN And Sunkonnect Join Forces To Accelerate Green Hydrogen Adoption In Indian Industry

Signing of MoU at HYDGEN Innovation Day

- Dr. Manippady Krishna KumarMANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HYDGEN (Hydrogen Innovation Pvt. Ltd.), an emerging leader in advanced green hydrogen electrolyzer systems, announced a strategic partnership with SunKonnect last month, a clean energy integrator based in Gurugram. This collaboration is aimed at rapidly scaling the adoption of on-site green hydrogen production solutions across India's industrial landscape.The partnership brings together HYDGEN's deep technical capabilities in Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolyzer technologies with SunKonnect's extensive experience in deploying clean energy systems and building market bridges across multiple industrial sectors.“Our mission is to make green hydrogen not just viable, but accessible and scalable for every industry that needs it,” said Dr. Manippady Krishna Kumar, COO at HYDGEN.“By partnering with SunKonnect, we can fast-track that mission-reaching the right customers, with the right solutions, faster than ever before.”Through this collaboration, SunKonnect will represent HYDGEN's electrolyzer systems in key sectors such as semiconductors, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, heavy industry, and food processing-sectors that rely heavily on hydrogen as a feedstock or fuel source.The goals of this new partnership are:- Decentralized, on-site hydrogen generation: HYDGEN's modular electrolyzers empower customers to produce their own green hydrogen, reducing dependence on costly and carbon-intensive supply chains.- Accelerated go-to-market execution: SunKonnect's strong industry relationships and on-ground expertise will shorten sales cycles and fast-track pilot deployment in hard-to-abate sectors.- Tailored solutions for Indian industry: The partnership will focus on identifying practical use cases and customizing electrolyzer configurations to suit varying operational and energy needs.- Local manufacturing, local support: HYDGEN's India-based manufacturing and support ensure faster delivery, better service continuity, and alignment with national sustainability and energy security goals.The collaboration, highlighted with the signing of an MoU at HYDGEN's Innovation Day last month, marks a key milestone in both companies' efforts to build a more sustainable, self-reliant hydrogen economy in India. It reflects a shared vision: to empower industries to transition away from grey hydrogen and fossil fuels-without complexity, delay, or compromise.About HYDGENHYDGEN is a leading developer of anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers, designed to enable affordable, decentralized green hydrogen production. Their advanced systems offer unmatched efficiency and operational flexibility, a compact footprint, and reduced supply chain risk by avoiding the use of rare earth metals. By eliminating reliance on centralized supply chains, HYDGEN's technology makes clean hydrogen accessible and scalable for industries of all sizes.

