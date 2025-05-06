AI-Driven Job Loss Is No Cause For Panic

MENAFN - Asia Times) Artificial intelligence (AI) software's uncanny ability to emulate some important human behaviors has sparked speculation about its impact on employment. Will increasingly intelligent robots replace human workers, creating massive unemployment with heavy social costs?

Some writers, for example, The New Yorker's John Cassidy , recall the textile industry's tumultuous history in the early 19th-century United Kingdom, when sophisticated new automated equipment replaced then-highly skilled production workers.

Many displaced workers became violent, including through attacks on the job-eliminating machines. Known as”Luddites” after a leader of these activities, these rebels remain etched in the annals of industrial history for the ill social consequences caused by technology-driven unemployment.

Fast forward to the present, John Cassidy asks if we can do better as AI job loss looms. To be sure, job losses in some activities are real. In fact, AI-driven employment changes are emerging in the writing of software code.