CIVITAS RESOURCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Civitas Resources, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Civitas Resources, Inc. (“Civitas Resources” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CIVI) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Civitas Resources securities between February 27, 2024 and February 24, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until July 1, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Civitas Resources class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Civitas Resources was highly likely to significantly reduce its oil production in 2025 as a result of, among other things, declines following the production peak at the DJ Basin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a low TIL count at the end of 2024; (ii) increasing its oil production would require Civitas Resources to acquire additional acreage and development locations, thereby incurring significant debt and causing Civitas Resources to sell corporate assets to offset its acquisition costs; (iii) Civitas Resources' financial condition would require it to implement disruptive cost reduction measures including a significant workforce reduction; and (iv) accordingly, Civitas Resources' business and/or financial prospects, as well as its operational capabilities, were overstated.

The Civitas Resources class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 24, 2025, Civitas Resources announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, reporting revenue of $1.29 billion, missing consensus estimates by $3.44 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, missing consensus estimates by $0.21 per share. According to the complaint, also on February 24, 2025, Civitas Resources revealed several 2025 outlook highlights, including "[d]elivering oil production between 150 and 155 thousand barrels per day ('MBbl/d') on average," – a year-over-year decline of approximately 4% –"[e]xpanding [its] Permian Basin position with a $300 million bolt-on transaction that adds 19,000 net acres and approximately 130 future development locations in the Midland Basin," and "[e]xecuting on [a] new divestment target of $300 million" meant to offset the foregoing transaction. Civitas Resources explained that "[a]s compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, lower volumes are primarily driven by the DJ Basin, due to natural declines following peak production in the fourth quarter, a low TIL count exiting 2024 and in the first quarter of 2025," as well as severe winter weather and unplanned third-party processing downtime in the first quarter, the Civitas Resources class action lawsuit alleges. Civitas Resources additionally announced a 10% reduction in its workforce across all levels and the termination of its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Transformation Officer, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of Civitas Resources stock fell more than 18%, according to the Civitas Resources class action lawsuit.

