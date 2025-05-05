Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Civitas Resources, Inc. (“Civitas” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CIVI) securities between February 27, 2024 and February 24, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Civitas was highly likely to significantly reduce its oil production in 2025 as a result of, inter alia, declines following the production peak at the DJ Basin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a low TIL count at the end of 2024; (ii) increasing its oil production would require the Company to acquire additional acreage and development locations, thereby incurring significant debt and causing the Company to sell corporate assets to offset its acquisition costs; (iii) the Company's financial condition would require it to implement disruptive cost-reduction measures including a significant workforce reduction; (iv) accordingly, Civitas's business and/or financial prospects, as well as its operational capabilities, were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 24, 2025, Civitas announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. Among other items, the Company reported revenue of $1.29 billion, missing consensus estimates by $3.44 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, missing consensus estimates by $0.21 per share. In addition, Civitas reported net income of $151.1 million, or $1.57 per share, compared with $302.9 million, or $3.23 per share, in the year-ago quarter, and interest expense-the cost incurred by an entity for borrowed funds-of $456.3 million for the year.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Civitas should contact the Firm prior to the July 1, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .

