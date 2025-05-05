SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD ) today announced plans to release first quarter 2025 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

SandRidge will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time to review first quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Company's website, href="" rel="nofollow" sandridgeenerg , under Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD ) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the production, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operation is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy .

Contact Information

Investor Relations

SandRidge Energy, Inc.

1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

[email protected]

SOURCE SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.

