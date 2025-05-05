Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results And Provides Corporate Update

Recent Highlights

Continuous challenging market conditions in the People's Republic of China (the“PRC”) have resulted in an industry-wide slowdown of parallel-import vehicle sales, including price and volume drops in the luxury car models and the Company's margin was significantly compressed or eliminated. The Company experienced significantly dropped sales volume in the parallel-import vehicle segment during the year ended December 31, 2024. On March 5, 2025, Company's board of directors (the“Board”) approved the discontinuation of its parallel-import vehicle business.



Tony Liu, Cheetah's Chairman and CEO commented,“Our financial performance during the first quarter of 2025 reflected the consequences of our business strategic shift to logistics and warehousing under the significant challenging market conditions, such as the U.S. tariff policies on international trade and the increasing trade tensions between the U.S. and the PRC. By focusing on improving operational efficiencies and expanding service offerings, our newly acquired subsidiary, TW & EW Services Inc (“TWEW”), had higher revenues than the earlier acquired subsidiary, Edward Transit Express Group Inc. (“Edward”), reflecting our business transformation and strategic shift underway. Management will continue to take initiatives to seek out new business opportunities. We estimate it will take longer than expected to generate ideal profits but have confidence that we are positioning the Company for substantial future growth in this business.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Continuing operations- logistics and warehousing business

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported revenue of $479,799 from the logistics and warehousing services segment, including $62,515, or 13.0%, of its total revenue from Edward and $417,284, or 87.0%, of its total revenue from TWEW.

Revenue from Edward decreased by 18.6%, primarily due to the decreased international trade flow resulting from the trade tensions between China and the U.S.

The Company also reported cost of revenue of $423,543 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, mainly consisted of the labor costs for TWEW and ocean freight service costs for Edward. The Company reported a gross profit of $56,256 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

General and administrative expenses for the Company's continuing operations increased by $0.2 million, or 30.3%, to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to (i) an increase of $0.1 million in personnel-related expenses, which was attributed to the hiring of additional staff to support the newly launched logistics and warehousing segment, (ii) an increase of $0.1 million in rental and leases following the acquisition of Edward and a new office workspace in California in July 2024, (iii) an increase of $22,547 in travel and entertainment expenses as part of business development efforts and client engagement, (iv) an increase of $27,067 in depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily due to the acquisition of new fixed assets and recorded intangible assets from the Edward and TWEW acquisitions, (v) an increase of 14,716 in other miscellaneous general and administration expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2025, partially offset by a decrease of $51,911 in legal and accounting fees due to additional professional fees for preparing a registration statement on Form S-1 during the first quarter of 2024. a decrease of $19,237 in insurance expenses resulting from a change in the Company's insurance provider.

Share-based compensation expenses were $16,185 and nil for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Interest income from continuing operations was $208,090 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $28,930 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $179,160, or 619.3%. The significant increase was primarily driven by interest earned on short-term loan receivables and certificates of deposit, funded by the net proceeds from the Company's initial public offering and its public offerings closed in May and July 2024.

The Company had a net loss of $753,909 from our continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $608,930 for the same period of 2024.

Discontinued Operations- parallel-import vehicle business

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company generated revenue of $1.4 million from the parallel-vehicle business. Only 13 units of vehicles were sold following the significant downturn of parallel-import vehicle business as stated under“Recent Highlights.”

The Company also reported cost of revenue of $1.4 million, mainly the fulfillment expenses and a gross loss of $9,283 of the discontinued business for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Selling Expenses and interest expenses for the discontinued parallel-import vehicle business was $78,840 and 54,459, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net loss for the discontinued operations was approximately $142,582 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

As a result of the above factors, the Company reported an overall net loss of $753,909 for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to net income of $608,930 in the same period of 2024.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had current assets of $10.2 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $0.3 million, $9.1 million in loan receivables, $0.5 million of other receivables, $0.1 million of accounts receivable, and $0.2 million in prepaid expenses other current assets from continuing operations. The Company's current liabilities, all of which related to continuing operations, totaled approximately $0.9 million, consisting of $0.5 million of operating lease liabilities, $0.3 million of other payables, and $0.1 million of loan payable, including the current portion of long-term borrowings.

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported net cash flow of $1.8 million provided by operating activities, $3.0 million provided by investing activities, and $68,539 used in financing activities.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total stockholders' equity of $11.9 million, compared to $12.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

The Company is working to further improve its liquidity and capital sources primarily by generating cash from operations, debt financing, and, if needed, financial support from its principal stockholders. If necessary to fully implement its business plan and sustain continued growth, the Company may seek additional equity financing from outside investors. Based on the current operating plan, management believes that the aforementioned measures collectively will provide sufficient liquidity to meet the Company's future liquidity and capital requirements for at least 12 months from the issuance date of its consolidated financial statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to,“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“may,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption“Risk Factors.”

