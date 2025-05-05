Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results And Provides Corporate Update
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024*
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|324,142
|$
|1,650,962
|Accounts receivable
|59,059
|47,976
|Loan receivable
|9,114,695
|6,088,295
|Other receivable
|500,862
|370,696
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|247,188
|338,642
|Current assets of discontinued operations
|-
|2,540,501
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|10,245,946
|11,037,072
|NONCURRENT ASSETS:
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|388,513
|398,395
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,693,790
|1,836,521
|Deferred tax assets, net
|600
|-
|Intangibles, net
|1,035,000
|1,063,072
|Goodwill
|1,044,394
|1,044,394
|Other non-current asset
|100,000
|-
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|14,508,243
|$
|15,379,454
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|33,010
|$
|18,992
|Current portion of long-term debt
|35,013
|34,577
|Loan payable from premium finance
|60,871
|120,461
|Tax payable
|5,200
|-
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|524,140
|438,351
|Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|257,388
|217,980
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|-
|52,900
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|915,622
|883,261
|NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|600,634
|610,020
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|1,112,039
|1,268,501
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|2,628,295
|$
|2,761,782
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 3,218,886 and 1,119,750 shares issued and outstanding, including*:
|Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 891,750,000 shares authorized, 2,672,011 and 604,125 shares issued and outstanding
|267
|267
|Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 108,250,000 shares authorized, 546,875 and 515,625 shares issued and outstanding
|55
|55
|Additional paid-in capital
|17,314,146
|17,297,961
|Accumulated deficit
|(5,434,520
|)
|(4,680,611
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|11,879,948
|12,617,672
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|14,508,243
|$
|15,379,454
* Retrospectively adjusted for the reverse split of the Company's common stock at a ratio of 1-for-16, which took effect on October 21, 2024 (the“Reverse Stock Split”).
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024**
|(Unaudited)
|REVENUE
|$
|479,799
|$
|76,834
|COST OF REVENUE
|423,543
|42,500
|GROSS PROFIT
|56,256
|34,334
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|General and administrative expenses
|1,000,519
|767,642
|Share-based compensation expenses
|16,185
|-
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|1,016,704
|767,642
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(960,448
|)
|(733,308
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
|Interest income
|208,090
|28,930
|Interest expenses
|(8,812
|)
|(8,305
|)
|Other income
|12,616
|621
|OTHER INCOME, NET
|211,894
|21,246
|LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(748,554
|)
|(712,062
|)
|Income tax provision (benefits)
|5,355
|(245,714
|)
|LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|(753,909
|)
|(466,348
|)
|LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX**
|-
|(142,582
|)
|NET LOSS
|$
|(753,909
|)
|$
|(608,930
|)
|Loss from continuing operations per ordinary share - basic and diluted*
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations per ordinary share - basic and diluted*
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.12
|)
|Loss per share - basic and diluted*
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.52
|)
|Weighted average shares - basic and diluted*
|3,218,886
|1,171,307
* Retrospectively adjusted for the Reverse Stock Split.
** Reclassification- certain reclassifications have been made to the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024, to conform to the presentation for the discontinued operations, with no effect on previously reported net income (loss).
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common Stock*
|Class A
|Class B
|Additional
|Total
|Common
|Common
|paid-in
|Subscription
|Accumulated
|Stockholders'
|stock
|Amount
|stock
|Amount
|capital
|Receivable
|Deficit
|Equity
|Balance, December 31, 2024
|2,672,011
|$
|267
|546,875
|$
|55
|$
|17,297,961
|$
|-
|$
|(4,680,611
|)
|$
|12,617,672
|Share-based compensation expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16,185
|-
|-
|16,185
|Net loss from continuing operations for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(753,909
|)
|(753,909
|)
|Balance, March 31, 2025
|2,672,011
|$
|267
|546,875
|$
|55
|$
|17,314,146
|$
|-
|$
|(5,434,520
|)
|$
|11,879,948
|Common Stock*
|Class A
|Class B
|Additional
|Retained Earnings
|Total
|Common
|Common
|paid-in
|Subscription
|Stockholders'
|stock
|Amount
|stock
|Amount
|capital
|Receivable
|(Accumulated Deficit)
|Equity
|Balance, December 31, 2023
|604,125
|$
|60
|515,625
|$
|52
|$
|6,996,275
|$
|(600,000
|)
|$
|508,241
|$
|6,904,628
|Termination of equity classified warrant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(78,125
|)
|-
|-
|(78,125
|)
|Issuance of common stock for acquisition
|79,521
|8
|-
|-
|899,992
|-
|-
|900,000
|Net loss from continuing operations for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(466,348
|)
|(466,348
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operations for the year
|(142,582
|)
|(142,582
|)
|Balance, March 31, 2024
|683,646
|$
|68
|515,625
|$
|52
|$
|7,818,142
|$
|(600,000
|)
|$
|(100,689
|)
|$
|7,117,573
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net Loss
|$
|(753,909
|)
|$
|(608,930
|)
|Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|(142,582
|)
|Loss from continuing operations
|(753,909
|)
|(466,348
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|9,882
|2,171
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|79,730
|38,560
|Amortization of Intangible Assets
|28,071
|8,714
|Share-based compensation expenses
|16,185
|-
|Deferred income tax benefits
|-
|(247,343
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(11,083
|)
|11,890
|Other receivables
|(230,166
|)
|(672,295
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|90,856
|(35,785
|)
|Other payables and other current liabilities
|5,734
|41,152
|Operating lease liabilities
|(7,674
|)
|(8,475
|)
|Cash used in operating activities-continuing operations
|(772,374
|)
|(1,470,341
|)
|Cash provided by operating activities-discontinued operations *
|2,540,500
|3,166,058
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,768,126
|1,695,717
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|-
|(220,117
|)
|Loans made to third parties
|(3,075,400
|)
|-
|Loans repayment received from third parties
|49,000
|172,500
|Cash used in investing activities-continuing operations
|(3,026,400
|)
|(47,617
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,026,400
|)
|(47,617
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Cash paid for warrant termination
|-
|(78,125
|)
|Repayments of premium finance
|(59,590
|)
|(73,713
|)
|Repayments of long-term borrowings
|(8,949
|)
|(8,068
|)
|Borrowing from a related party
|-
|(13,423
|)
|Cash provided by financing activities-continuing operations
|(68,539
|)
|(173,329
|)
|Cash used in financing activities-discontinued operations*
|-
|(1,004,565
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(68,539
|)
|(1,177,894
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash
|(1,326,813
|)
|470,206
|Cash, beginning of year
|1,650,955
|432,998
|Cash, end of year
|324,142
|903,204
|Cash of continuing operations
|$
|324,142
|$
|903,204
|Supplemental cash flow information
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|155
|$
|-
|Cash paid for interests
|$
|8,812
|$
|7,552
|Noncash Financing and investing activities:
|Fair value of common stock issued for acquisition
|$
|-
|$
|1,700,000
Reclassification- certain reclassifications have been made to the financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024, to conform to the presentation for the discontinued operations, with no effect on previously reported net income (loss).
