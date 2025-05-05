Nation's First Public Hydrogen Utility Welcomes Inaugural Member

Los Angeles area water provider leads the way in groundbreaking clean energy initiative

LANCASTER, Calif., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Public Hydrogen (FPH2) is pleased to welcome Rowland Water District (RWD) as its first member, marking a key milestone in the development of the United States' first public hydrogen utility. The decisive move underscores RWD's commitment to sustainable operations and sets the pace for other local agencies pursuing innovative, zero-emission energy solutions.

Based in southeast Los Angeles County, Rowland Water District serves more than 55,000 residents across five cities and unincorporated communities. With a strong track record in balancing environmental stewardship with exceptional customer value, RWD continues to explore forward-thinking partnerships that benefit its ratepayers and the region.

"Joining First Public Hydrogen reflects our commitment to innovation and resource stewardship," said RWD General Manager Tom Coleman. "As a public agency, we have a responsibility to explore solutions that protect our environment while maintaining reliable service for our customers. This partnership allows us to play a meaningful role in shaping California's clean energy future-while continuing to put the needs of our community first."

"Rowland Water District's decision to join as our first member validates the vision behind First Public Hydrogen – a joint public utility built on accessibility, transparency and regional collaboration," said R. Rex Parris, First Public Hydrogen Chairman. "Their leadership demonstrates how public agencies can take bold, practical steps to accelerate hydrogen adoption and build a more sustainable energy future for California."

As a member of FPH2, RWD will gain access to shared procurement tools, technical expertise, and a transparent platform that connects public agencies with green hydrogen producers. The District will also help pilot early-stage hydrogen applications suited for public sector systems, from vehicle fleets to energy backup systems.

FPH2 encourages other public agencies to explore membership and join a growing network committed to accelerating California's clean hydrogen transition. With no cost, liability, or purchase obligation, the FPH2 model is designed to lower barriers for participation while offering access to infrastructure support, statewide collaborations, and future funding opportunities. As momentum builds, FPH2 continues to invite local governments, water agencies, transit systems, and public institutions to help shape a transparent, scalable hydrogen economy that benefits all Californians.

About First Public Hydrogen

First Public Hydrogen (FPH2) is the nation's first public hydrogen utility-a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) that connects hydrogen producers with public and private end users through a transparent, cost-effective platform. FPH2 is building a shared hydrogen ecosystem that enables municipalities, water and transit agencies, and businesses to access clean hydrogen for fuel and operations. Through centralized procurement and planning, FPH2 lowers barriers to entry and helps scale hydrogen adoption statewide and beyond.

Learn more or explore membership opportunities at FPH2 .

About Rowland Water District

Rowland Water District was formed 72 years ago to provide water service to 200 ranchers and farmers in a rural, agricultural community. Over the years, the District has evolved to meet the changing needs of a dynamic and rapidly growing customer base. Rowland Water currently delivers 14 million gallons of safe drinking water to about 55,000 people every day. The District maintains 150 miles of potable water pipeline and 25 miles of recycled water pipeline to serve 14,000 customer connections across 17.2 square miles in southeast Los Angeles County, including portions of Rowland Heights, Hacienda Heights, La Puente, and the cities of Industry and West Covina.

Visit RWD for more information.

SOURCE Rowland Water District & FPH2

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED