Reuters Wins 2025 Pulitzer Prize For Investigative Reporting

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters today was awarded a 2025 Pulitzer Prize in the Investigative Reporting category for "Fentanyl Express," a series of stories that penetrated the international trade in the chemicals used to make fentanyl, the drug at the heart of a crisis that has killed some 450,000 Americans and counting.

This prestigious award recognizes the outstanding work of Reuters journalists who infiltrated the secretive supply chain of the synthetic opioid. 'Fentanyl Express' revealed how the Chinese-made fentanyl ingredients fueling America's opioid crisis are astonishingly cheap and easy to obtain – and why authorities are failing to stop this deadly market.

The series was reported by Maurice Tamman, Laura Gottesdiener, Stephen Eisenhammer, Drazen Jorgic, Daisy Chung, Kristina Cooke, Michael Martina, Antoni Slodkowski and Shannon Stapleton. It was edited by investigative editor Marla Dickerson and visual editor Feilding Cage.

The Reuters team bought everything needed to make fentanyl, and used the information gleaned from those deals to penetrate deep inside this black market. The seven-part series revealed for the first time how the chemical supply chain fueling America's fentanyl crisis works, and how and why the U.S. government has failed to stem the flow despite major diplomatic and law-enforcement pushes by the Biden and first Trump administrations.

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award, which recognizes the tireless and courageous efforts of our journalists to shed light on one of the most pressing issues of our time," said Alessandra Galloni, Reuters editor-in-chief. "The 'Fentanyl Express' series is a testament to the power of investigative journalism to drive change and hold those in power accountable. I am incredibly proud of the team for their dedication to reporting this important story in unique, rich and searing detail."

"I am thrilled for Reuters to be recognized by the Pulitzer Board for this spectacular body of work," added Reuters President Paul Bascobert. "The team's entirely original approach to telling the story of how fentanyl makes it to the streets of the U.S. exemplifies journalists' vital role in informing the public through their relentless pursuit of trusted and impartial journalism."

The series has also recently received a White House Correspondents' Association Journalism Award and an Overseas Press Club Award.

