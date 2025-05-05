Artivion Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
In Thousands, Except Per Share Data
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$ 78,798
|
|
$ 71,114
|
Preservation services
|
20,180
|
|
26,317
|
Total revenues
|
98,978
|
|
97,431
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products and preservation services:
|
|
|
|
Products
|
25,263
|
|
23,750
|
Preservation services
|
10,138
|
|
10,735
|
Total cost of products and preservation services
|
35,401
|
|
34,485
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
63,577
|
|
62,946
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
General, administrative, and marketing
|
54,704
|
|
30,689
|
Research and development
|
6,728
|
|
6,946
|
Total operating expenses
|
61,432
|
|
37,635
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
2,145
|
|
25,311
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
7,663
|
|
7,826
|
Interest income
|
(144)
|
|
(374)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
3,669
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(3,079)
|
|
1,409
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
(2,295)
|
|
12,781
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(1,790)
|
|
5,248
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (505)
|
|
$ 7,533
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income per share:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ 0.18
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ 0.18
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
42,232
|
|
41,290
|
Diluted
|
42,232
|
|
47,886
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (505)
|
|
$ 7,533
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
|
6,331
|
|
(1,528)
|
Comprehensive income
|
$ 5,826
|
|
$ 6,005
|
Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
In Thousands
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 37,693
|
|
$ 53,463
|
Trade receivables, net
|
87,802
|
|
79,462
|
Other receivables
|
7,956
|
|
6,431
|
Inventories
|
81,927
|
|
79,766
|
Deferred preservation costs
|
52,375
|
|
51,701
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
19,544
|
|
19,257
|
Total current assets
|
287,297
|
|
290,080
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
245,069
|
|
240,958
|
Acquired technology, net
|
127,530
|
|
128,051
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
39,229
|
|
39,726
|
Property and equipment, net
|
37,810
|
|
36,403
|
Other intangibles, net
|
28,517
|
|
28,332
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
684
|
|
1,068
|
Other long-term assets
|
25,027
|
|
24,483
|
Total assets
|
$ 791,163
|
|
$ 789,101
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 11,695
|
|
$ 17,971
|
Accrued compensation
|
12,294
|
|
18,342
|
Accrued expenses
|
11,520
|
|
11,834
|
Accrued interest
|
6,757
|
|
8,170
|
Taxes payable
|
1,605
|
|
2,934
|
Accrued procurement fees
|
1,982
|
|
1,704
|
Current maturities of operating leases
|
4,575
|
|
4,489
|
Current portion of finance lease obligations
|
669
|
|
601
|
Current portion of long-term debt, net
|
135
|
|
195
|
Other current liabilities
|
708
|
|
583
|
Total current liabilities
|
51,940
|
|
66,823
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
314,611
|
|
314,152
|
Contingent consideration
|
50,050
|
|
52,880
|
Non-current maturities of operating leases
|
39,353
|
|
39,988
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
21,532
|
|
20,183
|
Deferred compensation liability
|
8,070
|
|
7,977
|
Non-current finance lease obligations
|
3,016
|
|
2,833
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
8,339
|
|
8,065
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 496,911
|
|
$ 512,901
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock $0.01 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, 44,190 and 43,432 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
442
|
|
434
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
388,825
|
|
376,607
|
Retained deficit
|
(61,771)
|
|
(61,266)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(18,596)
|
|
(24,927)
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|
(14,648)
|
|
(14,648)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
294,252
|
|
276,200
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 791,163
|
|
$ 789,101
|
Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (505)
|
|
$ 7,533
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,446
|
|
5,909
|
Non-cash compensation
|
8,045
|
|
3,478
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
1,226
|
|
1,920
|
Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs
|
1,312
|
|
723
|
Deferred income taxes
|
-
|
|
4,299
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
(2,830)
|
|
(17,470)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
3,669
|
Other
|
(2,891)
|
|
644
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
(7,922)
|
|
(3,334)
|
Inventories and deferred preservation costs
|
(2,453)
|
|
(1,380)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(327)
|
|
(2,268)
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
|
(16,054)
|
|
(9,216)
|
Net cash flows used in operating activities
|
(16,953)
|
|
(5,493)
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(3,638)
|
|
(3,611)
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
(3,638)
|
|
(3,611)
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
-
|
|
190,000
|
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|
-
|
|
30,000
|
Repayment of debt
|
(66)
|
|
(211,627)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock
|
4,181
|
|
3,528
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
-
|
|
(9,998)
|
Principal payments on short-term notes payable
|
-
|
|
(1,027)
|
Other
|
(178)
|
|
(139)
|
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
|
3,937
|
|
737
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
884
|
|
545
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(15,770)
|
|
(7,822)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period
|
53,463
|
|
58,940
|
Cash and cash equivalents end of period
|
$ 37,693
|
|
$ 51,118
|
Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Products:
|
|
|
|
Aortic stent grafts
|
$ 36,602
|
|
$ 32,103
|
On-X
|
21,574
|
|
19,681
|
Surgical sealants
|
18,106
|
|
16,981
|
Other
|
2,516
|
|
2,349
|
Total products
|
78,798
|
|
71,114
|
|
|
|
|
Preservation services
|
20,180
|
|
26,317
|
Total revenues
|
$ 98,978
|
|
$ 97,431
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
47,793
|
|
50,928
|
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
|
37,045
|
|
33,588
|
Asia Pacific
|
8,214
|
|
7,609
|
Latin America
|
5,926
|
|
5,306
|
Total revenues
|
$ 98,978
|
|
$ 97,431
|
Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
Revenues
$ In Thousands
(Unaudited)
|
|
Revenues for the
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
Percent
Change
From Prior
Year
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
US GAAP
|
|
US GAAP
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Constant
|
|
Constant
|
Products:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aortic stent grafts
|
$ 36,602
|
|
$ 32,103
|
|
$ (1,308)
|
|
$ 30,795
|
|
19 %
|
On-X
|
21,574
|
|
19,681
|
|
(272)
|
|
19,409
|
|
11 %
|
Surgical sealants
|
18,106
|
|
16,981
|
|
(317)
|
|
16,664
|
|
9 %
|
Other
|
2,516
|
|
2,349
|
|
(4)
|
|
2,345
|
|
7 %
|
Total products
|
78,798
|
|
71,114
|
|
(1,901)
|
|
69,213
|
|
14 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preservation services
|
20,180
|
|
26,317
|
|
(67)
|
|
26,250
|
|
-23 %
|
Total
|
$ 98,978
|
|
$ 97,431
|
|
$ (1,968)
|
|
$ 95,463
|
|
4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
47,793
|
|
50,928
|
|
(152)
|
|
50,776
|
|
-6 %
|
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
|
37,045
|
|
33,588
|
|
(1,210)
|
|
32,378
|
|
14 %
|
Asia Pacific
|
8,214
|
|
7,609
|
|
-
|
|
7,609
|
|
8 %
|
Latin America
|
5,926
|
|
5,306
|
|
(606)
|
|
4,700
|
|
26 %
|
Total
|
$ 98,978
|
|
$ 97,431
|
|
$ (1,968)
|
|
$ 95,463
|
|
4 %
|
Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:
|
|
|
|
General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP
|
$ 54,704
|
|
$ 30,689
|
Business development, integration, and severance income
|
(2,784)
|
|
(17,387)
|
Cybersecurity incident
|
4,450
|
|
-
|
Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP
|
$ 53,038
|
|
$ 48,076
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of net (loss) income, GAAP and EBITDA, non-GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income, GAAP
|
$ (505)
|
|
$ 7,533
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
7,663
|
|
7,826
|
Interest income
|
(144)
|
|
(374)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(1,790)
|
|
5,248
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
5,446
|
|
5,909
|
EBITDA, non-GAAP
|
10,670
|
|
26,142
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash compensation
|
8,045
|
|
3,478
|
Business development, integration, and severance income
|
(3,057)
|
|
(17,387)
|
Cybersecurity incident
|
4,746
|
|
-
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
3,669
|
(Gain) loss on foreign currency revaluation
|
(2,856)
|
|
1,410
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP
|
$ 17,548
|
|
$ 17,312
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free cash flows, non-GAAP:
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|
(16,953)
|
|
(5,493)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(3,638)
|
|
(3,611)
|
Free cash flows, non-GAAP
|
$ (20,591)
|
|
$ (9,104)
|
Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share
In Thousands, Except Per Share Data
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
GAAP:
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
$ (2,295)
|
|
$ 12,781
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
$ (1,790)
|
|
$ 5,248
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (505)
|
|
$ 7,533
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted (loss) income per common share
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ 0.18
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
42,232
|
|
47,886
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of (loss) income before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income, non-GAAP:
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income before income taxes, GAAP:
|
$ (2,295)
|
|
$ 12,781
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Amortization expense
|
3,388
|
|
3,867
|
Business development, integration, and severance income
|
(3,057)
|
|
(17,387)
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
543
|
|
580
|
Cybersecurity incident
|
4,746
|
|
-
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
3,669
|
Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP
|
3,325
|
|
3,510
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25%
|
831
|
|
878
|
Adjusted net income, non-GAAP
|
$ 2,494
|
|
$ 2,632
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of diluted (loss) income per common share, GAAP to adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:
|
|
|
|
Diluted (loss) income per common share, GAAP:
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ 0.18
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Amortization expense
|
0.08
|
|
0.09
|
Business development, integration, and severance income
|
(0.07)
|
|
(0.41)
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
Cybersecurity incident
|
0.11
|
|
-
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
0.09
|
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
(0.03)
|
|
0.05
|
Effect of 25% tax rate
|
(0.03)
|
|
0.05
|
Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP
|
$ 0.06
|
|
$ 0.06
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:
|
42,232
|
|
47,886
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Effect of dilutive stock options and awards
|
1,306
|
|
-
|
Effect of convertible senior notes
|
-
|
|
(5,707)
|
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP
|
43,538
|
|
42,179
|
Contacts:
|
Artivion
|
Gilmartin Group LLC
|
Lance A. Berry
|
Brian Johnston / Laine Morgan
|
Executive Vice President &
|
Phone: 332-895-3222
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
[email protected]
|
Phone: 770-419-3355
|
