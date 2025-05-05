Artivion Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights:



Achieved revenue of $99.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 versus $97.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 2% on a GAAP basis and 4% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

Net loss was $(0.5) million, or $(0.01) per fully diluted share and non-GAAP net income was $2.5 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2025

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1% to $17.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $17.3 million in the first quarter of 2024

30-day data from Endospan's NEXUS TRIOMPHE IDE trial presented at the AATS Annual Meeting demonstrated a 63% reduction in the major adverse event (MAE) rate compared with reference performance goal Submitted the clinical module of the pre-market approval application (PMA) to the FDA for the AMDS Hybrid Prosthesis

ATLANTA, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT ), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"I am pleased with our first quarter results as we returned to normal operations following our previously disclosed cybersecurity incident while making substantial progress on our strategic growth initiatives. As anticipated, our performance was driven by year-over-year growth in stent grafts of 14%, On-X of 10%, and BioGlue of 7%, all compared to the first quarter of 2024. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year stent grafts, On-X, and BioGlue grew 19%, 11% and 9%, respectively. Our strong product revenue growth of 14% on a constant currency basis was tempered by a 23% decrease in preservation services revenue due to the short-term backlog in tissue processing operations caused by the cybersecurity incident. We are pleased with our team's progress to date in returning to standard tissue processing times, as we outpaced our initial expectations enabling stronger than anticipated first quarter performance," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin added, "Given our strong first quarter performance, we are raising the midpoint of our full year revenue expectations for 2025 and remain confident in our ability to grow adjusted EBITDA at twice the rate of constant currency revenue growth."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "We were also pleased to see Endospan present positive new clinical data for its NEXUS aortic stent graft system at the AATS Annual Meeting in May. Trial data out to 30 days met its primary endpoints and demonstrated statistically significant improvement in clinical outcomes compared with the goals set in the investigational protocol. With these outcomes, we believe NEXUS remains on track for FDA approval in the second half of 2026 and we look forward to Endospan sharing 1-year follow up data next year."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $99.0 million, an increase of 2% on a GAAP basis and 4% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $(0.5) million, or $(0.01) per fully diluted common share, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.5 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.6 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 includes pretax gains related to foreign currency revaluation of $2.9 million.

2025 Financial Outlook

Artivion is raising the midpoint of its revenue guidance and now expects full year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $423 to $435 million, representing growth of 11% to 14% on a constant currency basis compared to 2024. While current exchange rates would provide incremental upside to our as-reported revenue guidance range, the Company is not revising its FX assumptions at this time given ongoing volatility in the foreign exchange environment.

Additionally, Artivion continues to expect adjusted EBITDA growth of between 18% and 28% for the full year 2025 compared to 2024, resulting in an expected range of $84 to $91 million for 2025.

The Company's financial performance for 2025 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results primarily exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense, interest income and expense, non-cash compensation expense, loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation, income tax expense or benefit, business development, integration, and severance income or expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense, capital expenditures, and other non-recurring items.

The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the Company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines, and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and non-cash compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses and revenues because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA expectations for fiscal 2025 exclude potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, relating to, among other things, non-cash compensation, business development, integration, and severance income or expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and foreign currency revaluations. The Company does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a material impact on GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance.

