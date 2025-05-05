SI-BONE, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The First Quarter 2025 And Updates 2025 Guidance
|Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
|New (May 5, 2025)
|Prior (Feb 24, 2025)
|Revenue
| $193.5M - $197.5M
~16%-18% growth
|$193.5M - growth
|Gross Margin
|78%
|77% - 78%
|Operating Expenses
| ~10% growth
at revenue midpoint
| ~9% growth
at revenue midpoint
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Positive
|Positive
Webcast Information
SI-BONE will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Monday, May 5, 2025 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over webcast at Live audio of the webcast will be available on the“Investors” section of the company's website at: The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.
About SI-BONE, Inc.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in developing unique technologies for surgical treatment of sacropelvic disorders. Since pioneering minimally invasive SI joint surgery in 2009, SI-BONE has supported over 4,500 physicians in performing a total of over 120,000 procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE's technologies, including two randomized controlled trials and over 160 peer reviewed publications. SI-BONE has leveraged its leadership in minimally invasive SI joint fusion to commercialize novel solutions for adjacent markets, including adult deformity, sacropelvic fixation and pelvic trauma.
For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit
iFuse Bedrock Granite, iFuse-TORQ TNT and SI-BONE are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2025 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release regarding expectations of future events or results, including SI-BONE's expectations of continued revenue and procedure growth and financial outlook, are“forward-looking” statements. These forward-looking statements are based on SI-BONE's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. These risks include SI-BONE's ability to introduce and commercialize new products and indications, SI-BONE's ability to maintain favorable reimbursement for procedures using its products, the impact of any future economic weakness or deterioration in economic conditions as a result of tariffs and retaliation by U.S. trading partners on the ability and desire of patients to undergo elective procedures including those using SI-BONE's products, SI-BONE's ability to manage risks to its supply chain, future capital requirements driven by new surgical systems requiring instrument tray and implant inventory investment, and the pace of the re-normalization of the healthcare operating environment including the ability and desire of patients and physicians to undergo and perform procedures using SI-BONE's products. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are described in SI-BONE's most recent filing on Form 10-K, and SI-BONE's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site (), especially under the caption“Risk Factors.” SI-BONE does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
SI-BONE uses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measures that excludes from net loss the effects of interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation. SI-BONE believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA is useful to management because it allows management to more consistently analyze period-to-period financial performance and provides meaningful supplemental information with respect to core operational activities used to evaluate management's performance. SI-BONE also believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other interested persons as it enables these persons to use this additional information to assess the company's performance in using this additional metric that management uses to assess the company's performance.
Adjusted EBITDA should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of items that increase or decrease SI-BONE's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review, when they become available, the company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. The company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by others.
Investor Contact
Saqib Iqbal
VP, FP&A, and Investor Relations
...
|SI-BONE, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|47,290
|$
|37,867
|Cost of goods sold
|9,595
|8,002
|Gross profit
|37,695
|29,865
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|30,681
|29,387
|Research and development
|4,534
|4,345
|General and administrative
|9,960
|8,176
|Total operating expenses
|45,175
|41,908
|Loss from operations
|(7,480
|)
|(12,043
|)
|Interest and other income (expense), net:
|Interest income
|1,592
|2,113
|Interest expense
|(662
|)
|(881
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|8
|(93
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(6,542
|)
|$
|(10,904
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
|42,337,481
|40,934,392
|SI-BONE, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|41,187
|$
|34,948
|Short-term investments
|103,227
|115,094
|Accounts receivable, net
|26,705
|27,459
|Inventory
|30,379
|27,074
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,704
|3,204
|Total current assets
|204,202
|207,779
|Property and equipment, net
|21,074
|20,374
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,702
|1,984
|Other non-current assets
|302
|300
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|227,280
|$
|230,437
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,705
|$
|6,488
|Accrued liabilities and other
|15,157
|19,492
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|1,090
|1,152
|Total current liabilities
|23,952
|27,132
|Long-term borrowings
|35,481
|35,452
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|583
|879
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|10
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|60,016
|63,473
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|604,840
|598,074
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|320
|244
|Accumulated deficit
|(437,896
|)
|(431,354
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|167,264
|166,964
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|227,280
|$
|230,437
|SI-BONE, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(In thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(6,542
|)
|$
|(10,904
|)
|Interest income
|(1,592
|)
|(2,113
|)
|Interest expense
|662
|881
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,278
|1,089
|Stock-based compensation
|6,663
|7,030
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|469
|$
|(4,017
|)
Legal Disclaimer:
