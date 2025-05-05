Skechers Shareholders Unhappy With Merger Should Contact Shareholder Rights Firm Regarding Potential Legal Claims

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a top-tier shareholder rights firm, is investigating the acquisition of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX ) by global investment firm 3G Capital. The law firm has already uncovered conflicts of interest and believes the deal price is too low.

For a free consultation, please visit . You may also contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or by email at [email protected] .

Skechers is a footwear company controlled by the Greenberg family, which includes company founder, CEO, and chairman Robert Greenberg and his son, Michael Greenberg, who serves as president and as a member of the board of directors. The Greenbergs collectively own more than 60% of the company's stock and corresponding voting power.

On May 5, 2025, Skechers announced that it would be sold to 3G Capital and become a private company. Under the deal, Skechers stockholders may receive either $63 per share in cash, or $57 per share in cash plus a share in the post-close, private entity. However, the post-close units may not be traded without 3G's consent and are subject to numerous other restrictions.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is pursuing potential legal claims based on the apparent unfairness of the deal. The firm is concerned about conflicts of interest of the Greenbergs, who have committed to participating in the company after the deal is completed. The firm is also concerned that the upfront cash deal price ($63 per share or $57 per share) is far below Skechers' true value.

Please visit , or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or [email protected] for more information.

FIRM INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit . This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020



SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED