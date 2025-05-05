403
GOL Maintains 27.3% EBITDA Margin Despite Bankruptcy Proceedings
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes announced preliminary first-quarter results showing a recurring EBITDA of R$1.54 billion ($257 million) for Q1 2025.
The Brazilian airline expects to maintain a robust EBITDA margin of 27.3%, closely matching last year's Q1 performance of 27.8%. The carrier projects Q1 net revenue at R$5.6 billion ($933 million) with passenger unit revenue growing approximately 5% compared to 2024.
Overall unit revenue shows even stronger performance with a projected 6% year-over-year increase, demonstrating resilience despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. GOL entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2024 after struggling with debt exceeding R$31 billion ($5.17 billion).
The restructuring process now gains momentum with recent developments. The airline secured a crucial agreement with creditors on May 1, bringing in $125 million in fresh exit financing.
This new funding raises GOL's total secured exit financing to $1.375 billion, moving the company closer to its $1.9 billion target. GOL aims to exit bankruptcy by June 2025, approximately 18 months after filing for protection.
The restructuring strategy focuses on substantial debt reduction through multiple mechanisms. GOL plans to convert or extinguish up to $1.7 billion of pre-petition funded debt.
GOL Airlines Restructuring Plan
The airline will eliminate approximately $850 million in other obligations while raising $330 million in new equity capital. Additionally, GOL will secure $1.54 billion in new five-year debt financing.
These financial maneuvers will provide liquidity for post-bankruptcy operations while significantly diluting existing shareholders. Brazilian regulations require the company to respect shareholders' preemptive rights throughout this process.
Looking forward, GOL projects 2025 annual net revenue between R$22.1 billion ($3.68 billion) and R$22.7 billion ($3.78 billion). This represents substantial growth from R$19.1 billion ($3.18 billion) reported in 2024.
Recurring EBITDA should reach between R$5.7 billion ($950 million) and R$5.9 billion ($983 million). The five-year recovery plan reveals GOL's strategy for long-term financial stability.
The airline will expand its fleet to 167 aircraft by 2029 while improving operational efficiency. GOL expects its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to decrease to 2.7 times by 2027 and 1.9 times by 2029.
The exit financing package uses valuable collateral including GOL's loyalty program, airline brand, airport slots, and spare parts. The total collateral package holds an estimated value of $6.3 billion, creating a loan-to-value ratio of 25%.
CEO Celso Ferrer maintains an optimistic outlook regarding the restructuring. The airline continues renegotiating leases and addressing maintenance backlogs while preserving operational capabilities.
GOL's restructuring progress indicates substantial strides toward emerging as a stronger competitor in the Brazilian aviation market.
