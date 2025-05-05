The Fifth Of May (Cinco De Mayo) Marks The Eighth Day Of Suntracs Construction Strike -
“We are operating normally in all units, and all services have been provided without any disruptions. In those units where a physician is missing, we are filling in with additional staff in other available services ,” Mon explained.
The CSS director also mentioned a technological incident that occurred in the morning, when the radiology server was down from 6:00 a.m. to 7:20 a.m. However, he assured that other than this mishap, there have been no problems with care. When asked about the quality of care nationwide, Mon replied:“Yes, that's right, 100%, all services are at 100%.” Mon emphasized that any staff absences have been covered with extra staff and that there have been no disruptions due to the strike.“Sometimes this can happen due to illness, but there hasn't been any kind of strike-related issue that has affected any service,” he added. Regarding conversations with different sectors, Mon emphasized the importance of dialogue and consensus-building.
“All sectors are always called to dialogue. I have been meeting with various associations, including the Medical Association and other groups of health professionals ,” he said.
