flatexDEGIRO completes share buyback program of EUR 50 million

05.05.2025 / 13:00 CET/CEST

3,136,243 shares in total repurchased (approx. 2.8 percent of share capital) Average purchase price of approx. 15.94 Euro per share flatexDEGIRO AG (“Company”) successfully completed its share buyback program on May 2, 2025. The share buyback began on October 1, 2024. Over the course of the program, flatexDEGIRO has repurchased a total of 3,136,243 of its own shares (ISIN DE000FTG1111) in the amount of around EUR 50 million at an average price of approx. 15.94 Euro per share. This corresponds to approximately 2.8 percent of the Company's share capital. The share buyback supplemented the dividend payment of EUR 4.4 million for the 2023 financial year. The total of dividend and share buyback (EUR 54.4 million) thus equates to approximately 76 percent of the Company's net income in 2023 (EUR 71.9 million). Dr. Benon Janos, CFO of flatexDEGIRO AG, says :“We are pleased to have successfully completed our first share buyback program of this magnitude. It was important to us to let our shareholders participate in our success while maintaining a very solid capital base. Following a record year in 2024, we have presented a clear growth plan to increase net income by approximately 80 percent over the next three years, thereby further expanding our ability to create significant shareholder value.” Detailed information on the share buyback program can be found on flatexDEGIRO's Investor Relations website . For further information please contact: Achim Schreck Phone +49 (0) 69 450001 1700

Head of IR & Corporate Communications ... Laura Hecker Phone +49 (0) 160 3064 404

Director Investor Relations ... flatexDEGIRO AG - Leading European investment platform for building wealth (, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK) Serving more than 3 m customers in 16 countries, flatexDEGIRO's aspiration is to be the leading European investment platform for building wealth. The company holds assets under custody of some EUR 70 billion and on average processes more than 60 million securities transactions per year for its customers. Through three brokerage platforms – DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides trading access to around 50 stock exchanges in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region as well as to over-the-counter direct trading. Its customers are active and well-informed traders who trade without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves highly active traders. Brokerage and banking business related to securities trading are handled by flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, a subsidiary with a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO uses proprietary technology with very high availability along the entire value chain and thus sets standards in platform and service quality.

