AVPN Launches USD 15 Mn AI Skilling Initiative For Asia Pacific Workforce

MENAFN - KNN India)AVPN, the largest network of social investors in Asia, has announced the selection of 49 organisations to receive funding fr0m the AI Opportunity Fund: Asia Pacific.

This USD 15-million initiative, supported by Google and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), aims to address challenges faced by workers in the evolving AI job market.

The selected organisations will receive both financial support and expert guidance as part of the 'Train the Trainer' component of AVPN's three-year program.

These organisations will leverage their expertise in workforce development to train various worker groups across the Asia Pacific region.

A recently released landscape report by AVPN, titled "AI for All: Building an AI-Ready Workforce in Asia-Pacific," highlights significant gaps in AI skill development.

The report found that only 15% of 3,000 survey respondents have participated in AI skilling programs, while 57% remain unaware such resources exist.

The report also noted that young workers are embracing AI for career advancement, with one in five younger workers engaged in AI skill development.

In contrast, mature workers aged 50-65 were 1.6 times more likely to express concerns about AI trustworthiness and language barriers.

The report further revealed that 96% of Asia-Pacific's companies are Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), many of which struggle with AI skill development due to limited training accessibility, insufficient digital infrastructure, and financial constraints.

Organisations selected for funding include JAIS (India), which works with rural women solopreneurs; BAOBAB Inc. (Japan), which supports refugees and individuals with disabilities; and TagTeam (Singapore), which trains migrant domestic and construction workers with AI skills for future employment opportunities.

Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO, AVPN, emphasised the importance of bridging skills gaps in communities with unmet needs across Asia Pacific.

She stated that the funded organisations bring expertise and commitment to addressing unique challenges faced by these communities, ensuring inclusive growth and a more equitable future.

Sanjay Gupta, President of Asia-Pacific, Google, affirmed Google's support for the initiative, highlighting AI's potential to transform economies and unlock new opportunities.

Antonio Zaballos, Director of the Digital Sector Office, ADB, emphasised that bridging the digital divide requires strong digital infrastructure, affordable connectivity, and inclusive access to AI-driven opportunities.

In response to strong interest in AI skill development, Google is providing an additional USD 10 million to AVPN to further expand AI skilling initiatives this year.

This expansion, in collaboration with ASEAN Foundation, will introduce a dedicated track supporting MSMEs in Southeast Asia while continuing efforts to empower workers across Asia-Pacific.

Combined with the initial USD 15 million funding, AVPN's initiative aims to support training for 720,000 workers across Asia Pacific and 100,000 MSMEs across Southeast Asia.

AVPN is a network comprising over 600 funders and resource providers across 33 markets, focused on increasing the flow and effectiveness of capital in Asia by enabling members to channel resources toward impact.

Google, Google's philanthropy arm, supports underserved communities through funding, product donations, and technical expertise.

