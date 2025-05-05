Amplus Solar Rebrands To Gentari A Unified Step Forward To Drive Next Phase Of Clean Energy Growth
Mr. Sharad Pungalia, Head of Gentari India
As part of this transition, Sharad Pungalia has been appointed as the Gentari Head of India. Sharad, who has been serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Amplus Solar, has been instrumental in scaling Amplus Solar, overseeing the growth of more than 2.4 GW of operational and under-construction distributed energy assets.
Amplus Solar rebrands to Gentari
With over 20 years of experience in India's energy sector, Sharad will now lead Gentari's overall integrated operations in India, spanning its Renewable Energy, Hydrogen, and Green Mobility businesses, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting India's clean energy transition and contributing to Gentari's global aspirations.
"Sharad's leadership at Amplus Solar has been instrumental in strengthening Gentari's foothold in the renewables space. His depth of industry experience and track record in scaling clean energy solutions position him well to further propel our India operations forward. We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to unlock significant value for our stakeholders," said Sushil Purohit, Chief Executive Officer of Gentari .
About Gentari
Gentari is focused on delivering the solutions required to put clean energy into action today, to transform how we live tomorrow. Gentari's three initial core pillars of Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility form a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to help consumers in their decarbonisation journey. Its mission is to be the leading next-generation Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and utility-scale renewable energy developer, a scale hydrogen producer and go-to industry partner, and to be Asia Pacific's leading green mobility solutions partner. In the long term, Gentari aims to be the most valued clean energy solutions partner, creating greater impact, connecting businesses, and making the journey to a net zero future, possible.
