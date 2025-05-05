AI-Powered Predictive Maintenance System Aims To Cut Downtime In Smart Factories

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) B&R unveils 'AI-enhanced fitness tracking for machines'

May 5, 2025 by Mark Allinson

B&R Industrial Automation has unveiled what it describes as“AI-enhanced fitness tracking for machines” – or a new artificial intelligence-based system that monitors the health of industrial machines, aiming to help manufacturers prevent costly breakdowns and extend equipment lifespan.

The system functions much like a fitness tracker, continuously collecting performance data from machines and analyzing it in real time. By identifying subtle changes in vibration, temperature, and other indicators, the software can detect early signs of wear or failure – before they disrupt production.

Designed to integrate with B&R's existing automation platforms, the system uses machine learning to adapt to each machine's unique operating patterns. This allows it to improve diagnostic accuracy over time, tailoring maintenance recommendations to the actual usage and condition of the equipment.

The move reflects a broader trend in manufacturing toward predictive maintenance, where AI is used not only to monitor machines but also to anticipate when service is needed. Proponents say this shift from reactive to proactive maintenance can significantly reduce downtime, improve efficiency, and lower operational costs.

Although AI-driven maintenance is still a developing field, this type of technology is increasingly seen as a key element in the evolution of smarter, more responsive factories.