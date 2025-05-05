403
Ooredoo Backs Qatar's Ambition To Be Leading Digital Hub: CEO
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad al-Thani has affirmed that the company continues its investments to modernise its network, which is poised to be accomplished soon.
He highlighted that this upgrade paves the way for laying out the 5G Standalone (SA) as the next step in wireless technology, emphasising that it provides faster Internet, lower delays, and a strong base for future innovations such as smart hospitals, smart factories, self-driving cars, better learning tools, and smarter ports, in addition to 5G Advanced (5G-A), which takes things even further.
In addition to these upgrades, the company continues to undergird its fixed network infrastructure to ensure it can meet the growing demand for fast, reliable broadband services, he underlined.
Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he stated that all these investments aim to meet the daily needs of customers and support Qatar's ambition to be a leading digital hub in alignment with the State of Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030, launched by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which primarily aims to reinforce the digital economy and sustainable development.
For the everyday user, these upgrades mean instant video loading, stable calls, and the ability to work, study, or game from anywhere, he said.
He added that as for firms, Ooredoo enables effective tools to increase productivity and growth through a combination of integrated solutions that include stationary and fixed communication services, the Internet of Things (IoTs), collaborative solutions, data centre and cloud computing services, along with cybersecurity solutions, as the company empowers organisations to focus on growing their business and driving digital transformation, while taking care of their evolving technology needs.
This trajectory bolsters the company's strategic co-operation with global tech giants such as Microsoft and Google, alongside the company's locally hosted cloud platform in Qatar, which provides businesses with flexible, secure, and cost-effective cloud options, he pointed out.
He asserted that these services are not solely limited to data protection and compliance with domestic systems, but rather contribute to enhancing operating speed, performance flexibility, and the dynamic response to business requirements.
Ooredoo Qatar is dramatically pivoting towards leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its services and operations, as long as AI contributes to optimising all aspects, starting from the preventive maintenance of networks to offering more personalised services that help provide much smarter, faster, and smoother experiences via multiple focal points, he emphasised.
He highlighted that a prime example of this is the launch of Obot, an AI-powered chatbot enhanced with the GPT-4o processor, offering immediate, personalised customer support.
He added that the company has established a board dedicated to data governance to ensure the AI upgradable features are responsibly diffused in various sectors, as these milestones represent crucial steps to embed AI at the core of the value the company delivers.
He referred to an investment in the Nvidia GPU platform, emphasising that it represents a significant shift compared to the company's previous technological investments, as it not only updates the infrastructure but also paves the way for a new wave of AI-driven innovations.
The platform enables firms, government entities, and developers in Qatar to access high-performance processing capabilities that had previously been unreachable, he noted.
He explained that the platform is slated to be available in Qatar by the third quarter of 2025, noting that this step aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030 by supporting vital initiatives such as smart cities, digital healthcare, and AI research. In short, Ooredoo has transformed from just a telecommunications operator to a digital enabler, making this investment a pivotal step in the development of Qatar's digital economy.
Regarding Ooredoo's financial performance, he highlighted that the company has sustained strong, consistent profits augmented by the booming tourism in Qatar, along with the rapid digital evolution statewide. He noted that the recent upsurge in the number of visitors to Qatar has led to a remarkable increase in roaming revenue and the acquisition of more customers in the prepaid services category, which played a significant part in the company's success.
Simultaneously, Qatar's sharp focus on building a knowledge-based, diverse economy in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030 has contributed to increasing demand for digital solutions, cloud services, and smart communication solutions. Consequently, Ooredoo Qatar achieved an EBITDA margin of 53%, he asserted.
He underlined that these results confirm the company's strategy, which is clearly based on investing in a sophisticated infrastructure, enhancing customer experience, and supporting national initiatives that align with the Qatar National Vision 2030, representing the core pillar of achieving the company's comprehensive and sustainable growth.
With respect to the company's societal responsibility, he highlighted that the company's role is not merely confined to providing communication services to the public, but rather extends to building rock-solid and professional ties with the communities the company prides itself on serving, in recognition of the fact that genuine communication starts with deep human connection.
One of the key annual community events is the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, which has become one of the most significant sports events in the region. This event brings together thousands of participants of all ages and backgrounds to compete and have fun in a sportsmanlike spirit, he noted.
He affirmed that the company supports young people through sports programmes and digital learning, with Ooredoo collaborating with private institutions to empower individuals with disabilities and autism, as well as the elderly.
During the Holy Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, the company launched numerous humanitarian initiatives. These efforts embody Ooredoo's commitment to achieving the human development goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and building a more inclusive, communicable, and healthy community, he underlined.
Furthermore, he emphasised that hosting the MWC25 Doha, one of the most important tech events globally for five consecutive years, is a national milestone and an invaluable opportunity.
He highlighted that the first edition of this event is expected to take place on November 25-26, 2025, where the latest advancements in mobile technology, AI, fintech, and smart connectivity will be showcased, along with topics on digital inclusion, sustainability, and future technologies, providing unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange.
He elucidated that this event is literally more than a technological gathering, positioning itself as a global platform that helps demonstrate Qatar's capabilities before the entire world and opens new apertures for co-operation in emerging technological domains.
The MWC25 Doha offers an extraordinary opportunity to shine a spotlight on domestic innovations and talents, as well as strategic partnerships that significantly help chart the digital future, as it is a critical economic driver. The influx of visitors, media spotlight, and global partnerships are key factors that contribute to building a robust and knowledge-based economy, demonstrating to the world that Qatar not only keeps up with the future but contributes to shaping it.
In the immediate future, the company is poised to transcend the borders of communication in its conventional notion, as it makes significant strides to launch the 5G-Advanced technology, network slicing, and automation, alongside upgrading its fixed optical fibre infrastructure to deliver higher speeds and greater capacity, he said.
He added that the company will continue driving innovation in AI across every part of its ecosystem by strengthening smart network management, enhancing the customer experience, and enabling cutting-edge applications that deliver real value to both business and individual customers.
The ambitions are not limited to merely operational optimisations, but rather go beyond to include providing AI-based solutions that will enable customers to communicate and collaborate, and ultimately achieve prosperity in a rapidly evolving digital world, he highlighted.
He underlined that sustainability occupies a central point in the company's vision, stressing that its new network infrastructure is designed to achieve maximum efficiency in energy rationalisation and combine AI with the digital transformation to mitigate waste and emissions.
