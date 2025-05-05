Brand Sponsors American Nurses Association (ANA) with $450,000 Commitment to Kick Off National Nurses Week

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it. There are quite a few challenges facing the nursing community today. From burnout to mental and physical health struggles, coupled with the rise in demand to support people with chronic conditions, nurses have never been in greater need or under more stress. Premier Protein is on a mission to help people live healthier lives, and one part of this journey is to support the caretakers within our communities. In this pursuit, the brand is launching Shakes for Shifts, a lasting, purpose-driven platform aimed at uplifting those who serve others, delivering nourishment and joy when they need it most.

Premier Protein® Launches First-Ever Purpose Driven Platform, Shakes for Shifts

In Shakes for Shifts inaugural year, Premier Protein is announcing a new sponsorship of the American Nurses Association (ANA), underscoring a shared commitment to supporting the well-being of nurses nationwide. Today, the brand presented ANA with $450,000 in financial support at their headquarters in Silver Spring, MD to kick off National Nurses Week, which will be celebrated May 6 - May 12 nationwide.

"Premier Protein's first purpose-driven platform, Shakes for Shifts, is a milestone for the brand and a long term commitment we're making to help people live healthier lives," said Alie Vaselenko, Senior Marketing Manager, Premier Protein. "Through the ANA sponsorship, we're offering practical support and meaningful engagement to fuel nurses physically and emotionally throughout the year."

During National Nurses Week, Premier Protein will be providing its ready-to-drink shakes at local institutions across the country, including Suburban Hospital/Johns Hopkins Medicine (Bethesda, MD). Additionally, as part of the yearlong ANA sponsorship, Premier Protein will help fuel nurses at the largest nursing conference in the profession, the ANCC National Magnet and Pathway to Excellence Conference this October. Looking ahead to next March, in celebration of National Nutrition Month, Premier Protein will sponsor a 10-day challenge for the Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation® community to aid in nurses' wellbeing.

"I am excited to kick off National Nurses Week and our relationship with Premier Protein as they are a proud sponsors of our National Nurses Week activations happening across the country," said Katie Carlin, Vice President of Business Development and Growth at the American Nurses Association. "This sponsorship highlights the value of recognizing and uplifting nurses, as we celebrate The Power of Nurses this weekTM and throughout the year."

For more information on Premier Protein's Shakes for Shift program visit premierprotein/shakesforshifts.

BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a dynamic and fast-growing consumer brands business with the purpose of Changing Lives with Good Energy. Focused on growing the convenient nutrition category, the company's brands include Premier Protein, the #1 ready-to-drink protein and convenient nutrition brand, and Dymatize, the brand behind the #1 hydrolyzed protein powder. A culture-driven, pure-play company, BellRing Brands believes nutrition is at the core of a healthy world and produces products with best-in-class nutritional profiles and exceptional flavors. Its products are distributed in over 90 countries across club, mass, food, eCommerce, specialty, drug and convenience. To learn more visit .

American Nurses Association

As the oldest organization representing more than 5 million registered nurses, the American Nurses Association stands at the forefront of advancing nursing excellence. The association harnesses The Power of NursesTM to champion the profession and drive transformation in healthcare. Through legislative and political advocacy, comprehensive educational services, and the profession's leading Code of Ethics and Scope and Standards, the association empowers nurses across every specialty and practice setting. The association is committed to ensuring healthy work environments, shaping pioneering policies, and cultivating partnerships that enhance both the nursing profession and the broader healthcare experience.

SOURCE BellRing Brands, Inc.

