Function Health Acquires Ezra, Introduces $499 Full-Body MRI Scan

This historic acquisition reduces barriers that prevent people from taking control of their lifelong health. Full Body MRI scan now takes just 22 minutes instead of 60 minutes, costs $499 instead of over $1,500

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Function Health has acquired Ezra and is launching a Full Body MRI with an FDA-cleared AI that cuts scan time from 60 minutes to 22 minutes, and $1500 to $499. This dramatic reduction in both time and cost makes annual scanning possible, creating a more comprehensive 360-degree view inside your body. By combining Function's extensive lab testing foundation with Ezra's FDA-cleared AI-powered imaging, they've integrated these two approaches into one seamless platform designed to keep you healthy for life.

Function and Ezra together represent the exact data needed to create the new standard of care. By merging Function's extensive lab testing with Ezra's imaging, they're creating a dataset that will allow AI to become truly predictive-potentially identifying health issues before they occur.

"I wish I could see millions of patients," says Mark Hyman, MD, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Function Health. "This is the most powerful approach I've seen in my entire career-and for the first time, it can truly scale to millions. It's the new standard of care-if you're reading this: get your labs, get your scan, every year. It could save and radically improve your life."

The new 22-minute Full Body MRI is designed to help detect cancer early-often prior to any symptoms. Beyond cancer, the scan can also reveal hidden issues you otherwise might not know about, like silent strokes that could lead to cognitive decline and developing aneurysms before they rupture. Additional scans now being offered by Function look for spinal issues affecting mobility, early-stage fatty liver disease, and body composition details more precise than what DEXA scans provide.

"Adding imaging was part of our vision from day one," says Jonathan Swerdlin, co-founder and CEO of Function Health. "Our brilliant team first focused on making comprehensive lab testing affordable and widely available. Now with Ezra becoming a part of Function, we complete the picture. It's time everyone owns their health, every year. This is the best use of AI-applying it directly to human life."

Before AI, annual full body scans were simply not possible at scale. The prohibitive cost and lengthy scan times meant they could only be done as one-off procedures for a select few. AI has fundamentally changed this equation. For half the scan time and a third of the price, scanning every year is now practical and affordable.

"A single health snapshot is like one frame from a movie-you miss the story," says Dan Sodickson, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Advisor of Ezra. "Finally, reducing the cost and scan time of full body MRI unlocks the ability to capture an annual imaging baseline. This longitudinal dataset reveals subtle changes over time that catch immediate issues and can predict disease before symptoms even appear. This fundamentally transforms medicine."

By making advanced MRI technology more affordable and accessible, Function is establishing a new standard of health. The integration creates a more complete view of individuals' health, combining detailed lab testing with advanced medical imaging in a single, cohesive platform, at an affordable price.

"I started Ezra with a clear mission: to detect cancer early for everyone in the world," says Emi Gal, founder of Ezra. "This mission is deeply personal for me-if my mother had detected cancer early, she would still be alive today. Over the past six years my team and I have helped countless people find cancer, many of whom are now cancer free. We are now scaling this to millions together with Function."

Scans are now immediately available for every Function member at nearly 100 locations across the US, with plans to expand to over 1,000 locations in the coming months. Function's lab testing platform is already available at all 2,200 Quest Diagnostics locations nationwide.

AI is revolutionizing healthcare beyond language models. Ezra's FDA-cleared AI technology cuts scan time from 60 minutes to 22 minutes, while Function's nationwide platform makes these scans accessible to members across the country. This transforms yesterday's luxury into today's essential-Full Body MRI scans at $499 instead of $1,500.

About Function Health

Function Health is a personal health platform that pioneered accessible annual lab testing with over 160 tests at 2,000+ locations nationwide, serving hundreds of thousands of members. The platform tracks all results over time and provides clear clinical explanations alongside actionable insights based on comprehensive medical research.

About Ezra

Ezra developed FDA-cleared AI technology that makes full body MRI scanning faster and more affordable. The company's technology helps visualize early signs of potential cancer and other health conditions before symptoms appear.

