Rightrev Secures $13 Million In Series A Funding To Extend Leadership In Automated Revenue Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This investment follows RightRev's recent recognition as a leader in the 2024 MGI Research Automated Revenue Management Buyers' Guide. This showcases the company's position as a trusted solution for enterprise organizations, such as Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, and Drata, which rely on RightRev to manage complex revenue scenarios across diverse industries.

The new capital will accelerate RightRev's product innovation, go-to-market expansion and partner ecosystem growth as the company scales to meet the surging demand for revenue automation, especially in the AI era.

"Revenue management is no longer a back-office function-it's a strategic capability," said Jagan Reddy, CEO and founder of RightRev. "AI is enabling entirely new business models, from on-demand, consumption-based and outcome-driven, that create massive complexity in how companies recognize revenue. RightRev was purpose-built to handle this shift. With this funding and the backing of world-class investors, we're doubling down on our mission to deliver speed, accuracy and intelligence to revenue teams around the world."

Backed by Leading Investors

"As finance operations modernize, the demand for intelligent automation in revenue systems is accelerating," said Justin Moore, CEO and founding partner at Innovius Capital. "RightRev transforms revenue recognition from a compliance burden into a source of insight and competitive advantage. With strong enterprise adoption, seamless integrations and a category-defining product, RightRev is poised to become the core system of record for revenue in the AI-powered enterprise."

"Revenue recognition remains one of the most complex and mission-critical challenges in the back office. With unmatched domain expertise and a platform built to support high-volume, AI-driven business models, Jagan and the RightRev team have redefined the standard," said Scott Beechuk, partner at Norwest. "We believe RightRev is uniquely positioned to shape the future of revenue automation."

Setting the Bar for Revenue Management Excellence

RightRev's platform combines deep expertise in revenue accounting with modern software architecture, enabling organizations to manage intricate revenue scenarios while ensuring compliance with ASC 606 and IFRS 15. In addition to its native integration with Salesforce Revenue Cloud, the platform seamlessly connects to upstream and downstream systems across the entire Order-to-Cash lifecycle. This flexibility enables finance teams to operate within their existing environments while benefiting from RightRev's agility, high-volume processing capabilities and accuracy.

Fueling Innovation and Growth

The new funding will support:



Expanding AI capabilities – Embedding AI across the platform to accelerate configuration, automate error detection and streamline high-volume data processing. RightRev's AI engine powers real-time policy application, anomaly detection and faster implementations, reducing manual effort while increasing audit confidence.



Supporting evolving business models – As companies shift toward on-demand, consumption-based and outcome-driven pricing, revenue recognition becomes exponentially more complex. RightRev is uniquely positioned to address this shift, automating compliance with ASC 606 and IFRS 15 while providing deep insight into current and future revenue performance. Accelerating market expansion - Scaling sales, marketing, partnerships and customer success to support growing enterprise demand. RightRev's native integration with Salesforce Revenue Cloud and expanding support for other Order-to-Cash platforms and ERPs make it the ideal choice for finance teams navigating the shift to intelligent revenue infrastructure.

About RightRev

RightRev is a comprehensive platform to automate revenue management. The solution helps businesses streamline, recognize, report, analyze and comply with revenue standards. With a focus on speed, accuracy, and efficiency, the company continues to enhance its platform with artificial intelligence (AI) and new capabilities that simplify data migration, implementation and third-party integrations. Trusted by large enterprises and growth-stage companies across many industries, RightRev empowers finance teams to manage complex revenue scenarios and drive strategic growth. Founded in 2020, RightRev has raised more than $31 million from investors that include Norwest Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Innovius Capital and Cheyenne Ventures.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE RightRev