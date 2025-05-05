SAN JUAN MARRIOTT RESORT CELEBRATES ITS 30TH ANNIVERSARY WITH A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE, MUSIC, AND LEGACY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The evening began with a cocktail hour followed by a reception featuring live music provided by Ramón Vázquez and Friends, offering an exquisite repertoire that blended Latin jazz and Caribbean rhythms. Throughout the night, guests enjoyed artistic performances that added a vibrant touch to the ambiance.

The venue was transformed into an immersive setting featuring green tones, tropical foliage, exotic flowers, golden accents, and wooden textures. The color green symbolizes the 30th anniversary, evoking a sense of growth, renewal, and hope-values that reflect the hotel's evolution as a community anchor and a symbol of resilience and innovation in the heart of Condado. Additionally, the hotel collaborated with the Kroniko Arte project and renowned artists Luis "Güillo" Cruz Martes and Steven Rivera López on the design and production of a commemorative silkscreen print. The piece pays tribute to the hotel's history and its connection to the city, blending the duo's distinctive artistic style with visual elements from the commemorative logo and the property's iconic architecture. The silkscreen print was gifted to guests as an exclusive keepsake from the event.

A variety of culinary stations offered a world-class dining experience, with a menu created by Executive Chef Romeo Penacino and led by the hotel's talented culinary team, which included an array of seafood, charcuterie, authentic dishes like pastelillos and roast pork, tropical pastries and more.

The celebration not only marked an important milestone in the hotel's journey but also served as a showcase for the achievements of the past three decades including hosting numerous international events, conventions and global celebrities, playing a crucial role as a center for refuge and recovery during hurricanes and national emergencies and having a strong and ongoing commitment to sustainability and community support.

Over the past four years, the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino has undergone a significant transformation, including a multimillion-dollar investment from its owners. This ambitious renovation process, which was completed in December 2024, included a total redesign of guest rooms, meeting and convention spaces, recreational areas like the pool and new cabanas, the renovated tennis and pickleball courts, as well as all of the hotel's restaurants.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate these 30 years of history and success. The San Juan Marriott has been a symbol of hospitality and elegance for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, and we will continue to be a key destination for both the community and visitors. This anniversary not only celebrates our legacy but also our commitment to continuing to innovate and offer exceptional experiences," said Mariano Formariz, General Manager of San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino.

As part of its firm commitment to excellence in hospitality, Marriott International continues to strengthen strategic partnerships with entrepreneurial owners who share a common vision of quality, innovation, and service. This collaboration has been key to the sustained success of a distinguished portfolio of hotels and resorts, where the company contributes its operational expertise and personalized management approach, enhancing the value of each property and ensuring memorable guest experiences.

Located beachfront in San Juan, Puerto Rico, San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino offers a unique experience with 531 rooms and suites, ideal for a memorable getaway. With close access to popular attractions such as Old San Juan, Condado Beach, and Isla Verde, the resort combines comfort, luxury, and convenience. Additionally, the hotel features 12 elegant meeting and event rooms, totaling 14,283 square feet of event space, including a 7,000-square-foot main area and 8 breakout rooms. Perfect for business trips or social events, it offers spacious work areas, free Wi-Fi, and a relaxing atmosphere with stunning ocean or city views. Guests can also enjoy a gym, pool, and tropical climate year-round. For more information and updates on offers and events, follow us on social media: Facebook: @sanjuanmarriottresort and Instagram: @sanjuanmarriottresort .

