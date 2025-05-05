Labor & Employment Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC And JCL Law Firm APC File Class Action Against Kings FLC Inc., Alleging Failure To Provide Meal And Rest Breaks

The lawsuit alleges Kings FLC Inc. violated the California Labor Code by failing to pay its employees for all time worked.

FRESNO, Calif., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresno labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC , filed a class action complaint against Kings FLC Inc., for allegedly failing to provide employees with timely, off-duty meal and rest periods. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CECG01432, is currently pending in the Fresno County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit, Kings FLC Inc. allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) pay overtime wages ; (3) provide required meal and rest periods; (4) provide accurate itemized wage statements; (5) pay wages when due; and (6) reimburse employees for required expenses.

Under California law, every employer shall pay to each employee, on the established payday for the period involved, not less than the applicable minimum wage for all hours worked in the payroll period, whether the remuneration is measured by time, piece, commission, or otherwise. Hours worked is defined in the applicable Wage Order as "the time during which an employee is subject to the control of an employer and includes all the time the employee is suffered or permitted to work, whether or not required to do so." Kings FLC Inc. allegedly required its employees to perform work before and after their scheduled shifts , as well as during their off-duty meal breaks. The lawsuit alleges Kings FLC Inc. failed to compensate its employees for any of the time spent under the employer's control while working off-the-clock. As such, Kings FLC Inc. allegedly failed to pay its employees the applicable minimum wage for all hours worked in a payroll period.

If you would like to know more about the Kings FLC Inc. lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC are labor and employment law firms with offices located in California that dedicate their practices to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.

-THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT (Rules Prof. Conduct, rule 7.2)-

SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED