Macedon Technologies Named 2025 North American Appian Partner Innovation Award Winner For No Surprises Act Solution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Macedon's award-winning No Surprises Act (NSA) solution has leveraged AI Automation to automate 85% of the No Surprises Act's claim processing

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Macedon, a Premier Appian Partner with superior qualifications delivering Appian-centric services and solutions, was recognized with the prestigious Innovation Award during the Appian World 2025 conference. This Appian Partner Impact & Excellence Award honors AI excellence, innovation, and market-leading Appian-based solutions.

According to Appian , Macedon is“recognized for outstanding achievement in the development and delivery of innovative Appian-based solutions to meet emerging market needs.” Macedon's No Surprises Act (NSA) solution has“delivered significant, measurably successful customer projects to create value in the last 12 months. The team automated 85% of processing the US No Surprises Act claims to protect patients and is managing over $250 million in disputes for an emergency medical service provider.”

Macedon's No Surprises Act (NSA) is an AI-driven solution built on the Appian platform to help Healthcare Providers who struggle with the ramifications of the NSA's complex regulations. As mentioned, Macedon reports automating over 85% of the NSA process from Open Negotiation to final determination, while managing email classification, data parsing, and IDRE selection, and providing full transparency and custom reporting.

“One of our Healthcare Provider clients now opens over 80 disputes daily, averaging $28K per dispute – totaling over $2 million daily,” Andy Gramann, Macedon's Vice President of Professional Services elaborates.“This automation has significantly reduced time spent on email processing, allowing their legal team to focus on strategic activities instead.”

"We are excited to be recognized for our Innovation in 2025," Austin Rosenfeld, CEO and founder of Macedon Technologies, said. "Our team should be very proud of this achievement; we are always pushing the boundaries of the industry and setting the tone for all possibilities in an unprecedented era of change. Macedon is accelerating digital transformation for our customers, combining our extensive business knowledge with expertise in implementing complex business applications," he added.

Commenting on the Appian Innovation award and success, Mark Garvey, Macedon's Chief Operating Officer noted, "We are honored to be recognized by Appian as an implementation partner at the forefront of innovation. The Appian platform is an incredible value for organizations that are looking to move beyond off-the-shelf software or traditional custom applications."

In celebration, Macedon is offering a Free Workflow Performance Assessment . This offering illustrates an existing business process and helps envision what the optimized state may look like, as well as the expected return on investment (ROI) of the project, if completed. Some restrictions may apply.

About Macedon Technologies

At Macedon, we've been simplifying work and how businesses operate since our founding in 2009. We lead the way in Intelligent Automation solutions, looking beyond requirements, asking probing questions, and challenging assumptions to build the right tools for our clients.

As a premier Appian services provider and reseller, we simplify success with our unique hybrid roles, our extensive service offerings, and our expertise. Our experts have completed over 800 successful engagements for over 100 clients, including Fortune 500 and other large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and federal and state government agencies.

