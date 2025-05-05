TRC Expands Solutions For Comprehensive Data Center Development

Delivering Integrated Services to Accelerate Sustainable and Scalable Data Center Growth

WINDSOR, Conn., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), a global professional services firm providing integrated strategy, consulting, engineering and applied technologies in support of the energy transition, announced an expanded suite of end-to-end solutions specifically designed for data center development.

Demand for cloud computing, AI growth and uninterrupted digital connectivity are at an all-time high, putting pressure on existing and new data centers to keep up with substantial rates of growth. Concurrently, utility grid support is critical to supporting data center growth as utilities face mounting pressures from aging infrastructure, cybersecurity threats and complex regulatory environments.

In response, TRC's integrated services support every phase of data center projects, including strategic site selection, permitting, feasibility, grid interconnection, environmental compliance, engineering, construction management and final commissioning. TRC's holistic model enables developers to build data centers more efficiently, sustainably and cost-effectively while ensuring alignment with broader utility and infrastructure modernization initiatives.

"Today's data center projects require a strategic partner capable of managing complexity at every stage," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "By integrating our electrification expertise with unparalleled market insight and deep industry relationships with energy and power executives as well as federal and state entities/officials, TRC offers a dynamic solution that streamlines development, ensures sustainability and tackles the toughest challenges, empowering our clients to build the data centers of the future."

Leveraging extensive utility-side experience, TRC's tested practitioners across engineering, environmental services and strategic advisory practices deliver a cohesive and integrated approach focused on addressing the unique demands of data center developers and contractors.

"By combining the proven experience of our teams in power infrastructure with a thorough understanding of data center market needs, TRC ensures clients stay ahead in a constantly evolving landscape, so they are ready to meet the growing demands for reliable, high-performance digital connectivity," added Ed Myszka, President of TRC's Power Sector.

Explore how TRC's integrated approach can address every aspect of data center development from navigating regulatory requirements to ensuring seamless grid interconnection and operational efficiency.

About TRC Companies

TRC stands for adaptability. With direction setting perspectives and partnerships, our 8,000+ tested practitioners in advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services deliver unique resolutions that answer any built or natural imperative. By creating new pathways for the world to thrive, we help our clients adapt to change and achieve long-lasting results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live - community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #17 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission & Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE TRC Companies, Inc.

